KINGSTON – Alexis Kazy was hustling from her right outfielder position as quickly as she could toward the foul line, glove stretched out. The ball dropped about an inch out of her reach – and unfortunately for Meigs County, about an inch inside fair territory.
It was a walk-off RBI single for Kingston’s Reese Newman, which sent Jessica Clarke sprinting from second base to score the winning run for the Lady Yellowjackets with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, dealing the Lady Tigers a stunning 1-0 defeat Thursday at the Kingston High School softball field.
“It was a good game between two good teams, and they got the hit and we didn’t,” said Meigs head coach Jeff Davis.
Meigs (1-2, 1-1 District 3-2A) struck out 15 times against Kingston’s freshman pitcher Sailor Presley. Four of those strikeouts came when the Lady Tigers had advanced at least one runner into scoring position.
“We had two or three chances and didn’t get the hit. We kept swinging at bad pitches,” Davis said. “But that’s a heck of a pitcher they’ve got. A heck of a pitcher we’ve got. That’s what happens, a 1-0 game. They got the one and we didn’t. We’ve got to get better offensively, and we know that, so we’ll be working on that.”
Lady Tigers ace Lainey Fitzgerald picked up 10 strikeouts, making Thursday’s game a pitchers’ duel all the way through. Both teams’ pitchers surrendered three hits each. Fitzgerald walked just two batters, but the second of those walks came with one out in the bottom of the seventh, putting Clarke on base. With Newman at bat, Clarke stole second, getting into position to score on Newman’s perfectly placed hit.
Meigs had the first real scoring threat in the top of the third inning, with Graci Kennedy and Madylin Johnson beating throws to first base for singles. Johnson stole second to put runners at second and third base for the Lady Tigers, but the next two batters struck out against Presley to end that half inning.
Kingston (2-0, 2-0) placed runners at second and third after back-to-back hits from Presley and Emily McDonald to begin the bottom of the fourth, but Fitzgerald got out of that unscathed by striking out the next batter, then snagging a line drive and firing to third base for the inning-ending double play.
Kazy, a freshman, sailed a double over the center fielder with one out in the top of the seventh to give the Lady Tigers a potential go-ahead runner at second base, but the next two batters struck out, and the Lady Yellowjackets made Meigs pay for that missed opportunity.
Meigs, the defending District 3-2A champions, had a chance to take control of the district race early in the season, but Thursday’s loss now puts the Lady Tigers in a dogfight for the top of the standings.
“We’ll play them (Kingston) at least another time or two or three or four. So maybe next time it will be us, we’ll go one or two,” Davis said. “But we’ve just got to hit it better. Defensively, I thought we played fine. Made a great effort to get that last ball and just missed it by a couple of inches. That happens. You win a few, you lose a few, and we lost today. But we’ll get better.”
Weather permitting, the Lady Tigers played in the Hixson Wildcat Classic on Friday and Saturday at Warner Park in Chattanooga. Meigs is back home 5:30 p.m. Monday for a rematch with Cleveland in non-district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.