ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central soccer continues to have participation issues, but Central Athletic Director Brent Masingale is optimistic help is on the way.
The Chargers have only been able to play one game so far this year because there haven’t been enough players, as it takes seven players to start a game. The team now has 12 players on the roster and played its first game on Thursday at Polk. Most soccer teams are several games into their seasons.
Masingale said the soccer team is obviously not in good shape right now in terms of numbers, though he emphasized that it is no fault of new coach Blake Warren, noting that “he is doing a great job.”
“It is at a critical stage right now,” Masingale said of the boys’ soccer program. “But we are not going to give up on it. We are going to do everything we can.”
Masingale said the school has made announcements about joining the team and has had current soccer players attempt to recruit new players. He said that the school is willing to accept new players as long as they pass a physical and are cleared to play.
Masingale noted that not having a lot of soccer opportunities on Central’s side of the county may be limiting participation. He said the Central Knights soccer program folded a few years ago and that he is not sure about the status of the AYSO program in that part of McMinn County.
There is some good news, Masingale said, as, after talking to some parents, there may be some 8th graders who may want to play next year.
While soccer is the most immediate concern due to the extremely low number of players, three of the four spring sports have less participation among boys than they have had in previous years.
In addition to boys’ soccer only having 12 players, tennis only has two male players and track has only nine. Masingale coached track for 14 years until last year and when he first started he had 25 boys on the squad.
Masingale is not sure why some boys’ teams, especially the soccer team, have had trouble attracting players, though he has several theories.
“I think there is too much emphasis on specialization at an early age,” Masingale said. “When you play the same sport, and the same movements all year round, it can lead to more injuries. Playing multiple sports helps you cross train. You are moving different muscles and using different hand-eye coordination, depending on the sports. Plus, it’s something different. You are with a different coach and you gain another group of friends.”
Some athletes and parents believe that specialization helps athletes become the best they can be at their sport, but others believe that playing multiple sports is best not only for developing different skills, but also reducing repetition injuries.
Another issue Masingale sees is the lack of middle school-age sports, especially in soccer, that are offered in Central’s side of the county.
Most of the surrounding counties have a middle school system while all of the county schools in McMinn County are K-8. Masingale believes having a middle school would introduce more sports to younger kids and those students may continue to play those sports in high school.
“You look at the counties around us and most of them have a middle school system,” Masingale said. “Now, they are trying. We do offer some middle school sports for the Central Knights, but it’s not the same as having an actual middle school.”
Masingale acknowledged that not having sports, especially the less popular sports, at an earlier age can make it less likely for students to pick those sports when they get to high school.
