DECATUR — There are new teams to compete against and new places to travel to in 2021 for Meigs County football.
Meigs County released its 2021 football schedule on Thursday featuring three rivalry games, new region opponents and an opponent that sent a player to the University of Tennessee last year.
Meigs County Coach Jason Fitzgerald said he was pleased with the way the schedule turned out.
“We get to go to new places and see new teams,” Fitzgerald said. “The first thing we wanted to do was to keep our rivalry games – that’s Sweetwater, Polk County and McMinn Central. I talked to (Sweetwater Head Coach) Mike Martin early to make sure we kept that game as the first game of the year because it’s such a good rivalry. Polk County took care of itself because they are in the same region and, of course, McMinn Central.”
Meigs football is now in Region 3-2A with Bledsoe County, Marion County, Tyner Academy, Polk County and Tellico Plains.
Bledsoe County went 11-1, losing to Trousdale County in the second round of the playoffs 14-7. Tyner went 4-5 last year and also lost to Trousdale in the playoffs. The Rams are in transition as they have parted ways with long time coach Wayne Turner, who they have not replaced yet.
Marion County is coached by Dale Pruitt, the father of former University of Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Warriors went 7-4 last year, losing to Watertown in the second round of the playoffs.
Tellico went 4-7 and lost to Watertown in the playoffs while Polk County went 0-10, including a 47-14 loss to McMinn Central and a 49-7 loss to Meigs.
With the region teams and rivalry games set, Meigs needed three more non-region games. The first of those is The King’s Academy, a Div. II school in Seymour. The Lions went 8-3 in 2020, losing to Nashville Christian in the Div. II state quarterfinal.
“They have that (J’Marion) Gooch kid that signed with Tennessee and they have a couple of kids that are ranked on the Rivals site, so it should be a good game,” Fitzgerald said.
The Tigers round out the schedule against Signal Mountain and Copper Basin. Signal Mountain went 4-7 and lost 43-41 in overtime to Upperman in the first round of the playoffs. The Eagles had a couple of COVID losses, adding to their loss total.
Copper Basin went 8-3 last year and lost to Clay County in the playoffs.
The Tigers went 14-1, losing to Peabody for the second year in a row in the Class 2A state title game. Meigs returns seven starters on offense and eight on defense, but lost several important starters off of last year’s team.
Some might say there is no way the Tigers will make it to Cookeville again, but Fitzgerald has heard that before.
“That’s what they said when (Navy quarterback Aaron) Swafford left,” Fitzgerald said.
