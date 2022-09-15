Central volleyball falls at Clayton-Bradley From staff reports Sep 15, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARYVILLE – The McMinn Central volleyball team lost in straight sets Thursday at Clayton-Bradley Academy, 25-11, 25-18, 25-12.Earlier in the week, Central lost in four sets at District 5-AA opponent Sequoyah.The Chargerettes (0-5) are back home 6 p.m. Monday in The Roundhouse, hosting county rival McMinn County, then continues 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Kingston in district play. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcminn Central District Sport Volleyball Mcminn County Play Chargerettes Set Sequoyah Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Local parent expresses concern over 3rd grade retention law Police reports for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 Police reports for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 Police reports for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 Chargers roll to rivalry win over Polk County, Derrick Davis Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.