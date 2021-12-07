Englewood swept its basketball games Thursday against E.K. Baker.
The Lady Rams won 63-6, led by Malea Masingale with 17 points, Alahna Powell 13 and Lily Graves 12. For E.K. Baker's girls, Rylie Harper scored 4 points and Gracie Trusley the other 2.
Englewood's boys won 35-26. Cam Wade led the Rams with 14 points, and Landin McInturff added 13 and Drake Frazier 7. For E.K. Baker, Wyatt Gable, Isais Willis and Mason Davis all scored 6 points each.
