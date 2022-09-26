NIOTA – Alex Gaskins played the best golf of his high school career Monday and fulfilled the goal he had been working toward for four years.
With a career-low 75 in the Region 2-A tournament at Springbrook Golf & Country Club, the McMinn Central senior qualified individually for the TSSAA State Boys’ Golf Championships and ensured his final season will keep going for two more days.
“It feels good to be able to play two more times,” Gaskins said. “I wasn’t ready for it to be over, so it’s good to be able to go out and represent my school two more times.”
Gaskins’ score was also the second-best individually in the region field, behind only Kingston’s Will Bacon, who medaled with a 68. Gaskins shot a 1-under-par 35 on the front nine and a 4-over-par 40 on the back nine.
“I knew I could play well on this course,” Gaskins said. “I shot under-par on the front nine. I’m a little disappointed on the back, but that’s OK.
“My wedges were dialed. That’s what got me all my birdies. I hit a good drive here and there, made a good putt here and there. I just played good enough.”
With Gaskins’ accomplishment, it is the ninth straight year that at least one golfer, boy or girl, from Central has reached the state tournament, a streak dating back to the 2014 season.
“We’ve got one going to state, so we’ll enjoy that time, and hopefully he (Gaskins) careers it a couple more times in the state tournament,” said Central head coach Daniel Curtis. “That would be good. We’ll see where we stand, and we’re excited.”
And Gaskins knows what he will be working on before the state tourney takes place Oct. 3-4 at Sevierville Golf Club.
“My putting wasn’t exactly there today and I’ve got to work on that,” Gaskins said. “I know I’m going to be hitting long irons up there, so I’ve got to get those dialed back in and just make sure I hit balls with the driver. If I do that, I should be fine. Just go up there and have a good time.”
Central’s boys finished as the team Region 2-A runner-up to Kingston, which is the defending Class A team state champion. The Chargers amassed a team score of 356, while Kingston won the region with a 301 and claimed the team state tournament berth that goes with it. Kingston had the third and fourth place individuals (Blake Woody and Ethan Arneson, respectively) as well as the medalist.
“We knew what Kingston had coming into this,” Curtis said. “Our goal was the runner-up, because Kingston is defending state champs, and I’d say they have a good chance of winning that again. I thought we played well.”
Silas Ward shot a 92, Casey Wade 93, Joe Houk 96 and Jon McDaniel 105 to round out Central’s scores.
“The other boys, they played good enough, but I’m not sure they’re real ecstatic about how they played,” Curtis said. “But they played good enough. So I’m proud of them. We got better every round this year and just played well.”
On the girls’ side, Meigs County’s Macey Bunch nearly advanced to the state tournament with a 106, but lost the first hole of the playoff for state against Midway’s Sydney Queener.
The Meigs girls finished third in the team standings with a 216, behind region champion Kingston’s 154 and Greenback’s 197. Tynsley Peaden shot 110 and Avary Summers 141 for the Lady Tigers.
Three Meigs boys competed individually Monday in region, with Braden McLemore carding 107, Easton Meadows 120 and Matthew McKheen 123.
“They gave it their best shot,” said Meigs head coach Danny Wilson. “That’s all I can say.”
Kingston’s Brylee Crouse was the girls’ medalist with a 74, with Greenback’s Lorien Sweet in second place with a 76. Crouse, Sweet and Kingston’s Kailey Lane were the only girls in double digits Monday. Also advancing to state for the girls were Rockwood’s Whitney Russell (102) and Midway’s Queener.
Individual state qualifiers for the boys, aside from Gaskins, were William Cofer of Sweetwater (80) and Keenon Green of Rockwood (86, won playoff).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.