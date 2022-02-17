Unselfishness goes beyond the ball field, as Meigs County football player Da’Quawn Tatum recently exhibited.
While some players only want to go Division I schools at all costs, Tatum wanted to go to a place that would alleviate the cost to his parents the most. Lindsey Wilson College did the most toward that end and he has signed with the Blue Raiders.
“The goal was to make sure my college was paid for so my parents don’t have to,” Tatum said. “That’s what pushed me.”
Tatum played defensive end and tight end for the Tigers. The Blue Raiders are recruiting him as a defensive lineman, most likely as a defensive end.
“They like me as an edge rusher,” Tatum said. Tatum was hoping to stay close to home, but it began to appear that may not work out and that led him to lean toward signing with William Penn out of Iowa.
“Then Lindsey Wilson came out of nowhere and they gave me a pretty good offer,” Tatum said. “They were a lot closer and it was exactly what I was looking for.”
Lindsey Wilson is in Columbia, Kentucky, about a three-hour drive from Decatur.
But what most attracted Tatum to Lindsey Wilson was the amount of scholarship money the football program was offering and the total tuition required to attend the school.
Unlike major schools seen on television, most smaller schools don’t usually cover the entire cost of attending.
“I saw how much they would offer me and then I looked at how much I would have to pay and how much I can provide so my parents don’t have to,” Tatum said. “I am going to try to do it myself so they don’t have to, that was my goal when I started playing.”
Tatum said he has enjoyed his time at Meigs, but that it was rough in the beginning as he came to Decatur from Etowah and didn’t know anybody. He had played with the Etowah Knights’ youth football team but his Meigs youth football team won the league championship.
In addition to football, he also played basketball, but broke his ankle.
That didn’t stop him, however, as he started for the Tigers football team in his sophomore year. The Tigers went to the state his sophomore and junior years, but lost in the second round of the playoffs this season.
Tatum thanked his high school football coaches at Meigs County, including Coach Jason Fitzgerald, but also two of his 8th grade coaches, Chris Smith and Bryan Hiefnar.
After starting out in Etowah, Tatum has a lot of friends on the McMinn Central football team. Meigs has dominated the football series between the two teams recently, something Tatum is not shy about letting his Central friends know about.
“I do it all the time,” Tatum said. “The other day they were talking trash and I just pulled up game film where I’m hitting them.”
Tatum is the son of Justin and Jessica Smith and the brother of Keyshawn Tatum. He is leaning toward majoring in sports medicine, possibly in physical therapy, and minor in art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.