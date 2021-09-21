Saturday was a good day for the McMinn Hoppers, but a bad day for the Central Chargers in Sequoyah Conference youth football action.
The McMinn hoppers won 24-0 over Tellico Plains, but the Central crickets, hoppers and cutters all fell to Lenoir City.
The Sequoyah Conference schedule for this Saturday includes Central at Tellico, Meigs at Loudon and McMinn at Madisonville. Coaches or team representatives are encouraged to send in stats or game reports to scott.power@dailypostathenian.com by 6 p.m. on Monday, though earlier submissions are greatly appreciated. The youth football report will appear on DPA Online on Tuesday and be published in the Daily Post-Athenian either Wednesday or Friday, depending on space.
This week’s games that were tuned in are as follows:
The Mcminn County Hoppers (5-1) overpowered the Tellico Bears (1-5) Saturday 24-0.
McMinn at Tellico
Hoppers
McMinn 24, Tellico 0
The Tribe’s offense was lead by Neyland Patterson’s 147 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns. Patterson also scored on a two-point conversion. Santiago Hurst joined in with three rushes for 92 yards and one touchdown. Hurst finished with two two-point conversions as well as two catches for seven yards.
Cayden Phillips completed five passes for 26 yards on the rainy afternoon. Morgan Bartel’s one reception went for 17 yards. Jace Kelley had two yards receiving as well.
Defensively the Tribe spent most of the first half on the field as Tellico would lean on a heavy dose of clock management.
Maddox Melton led the stats with six tackles and one assist. Noah Dake was active upfront finished with four tackles, one sack and one assist. Hurst recorded four tackles and two assists. Waylon Collins had three tackles and one assist. Chandler McLemore had two tackles and one assist. Morgan Bartel and Mason Greene both recorded two tackles.
Patterson added to the day’s defensive stats with one tackle and an assist. Phillps added one tackle and Gavin Lankford grabbed an assist.
The Cherokees are on the road again this week as they make the trip to Madisonville and take on the Tornadoes (1-5).
Chargers at Lenoir City
Stats could not be located on the Charger website other than scores. The Chargers Crickets lost 20-0 and the Chargers Hoppers lost 18-0.
Further stats will be published if possible in the game report in The Daily Post-Athenian on Wednesday or Friday.
