A few months after it all ended, McMinn County football celebrated everything that went so well about its 2020 season, regardless of the controversial fashion in which it ended.
In fact, considering all the uncertainty surrounding the preseason last summer, coach Bo Cagle considered it a blessing that the season happened at all, during his speech to the Cherokees’ players, parents and supporters gathered at the team banquet in March at the MCHS auditorium.
And while that 2020 season lasted, the Tribe ran up a 10-1 record, finished the regular season state-ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, finished as Region 2-6A runners-up for the second straight year, and advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
“Going into the season in the summer, the things we had to go through and hearing of teams missing games and being out,” Cagle said. “Sometimes we think about the negative, and all I can think about right now is how positive this year was. Because even the way it ended, we were very blessed to get 11 games, very blessed to win 10 of those 11 games.
“I’ve been a part of a bunch of teams that win a lot of games, and I’ve been part of teams that don’t win a lot of games. And it’s very special to have a team that you really, really like to be around and they were really good kids, and they really worked hard, and they won a lot of games. You get them on both ends all the time, but this was a special group for us.”
In fact, by the time March’s banquet happened, Cagle said he doesn’t even thing much about McMinn’s heartbreaking, off-field end to its postseason. The Cherokees’ second-round playoff game at Dobyns-Bennett had been canceled shortly before the game was set to start due to COVID-19 protocol, and the TSSAA ruled the Monday after to advance Dobyns-Bennett and end the Tribe’s season.
“I myself, and I can speak for my coaching staff, saying that this year was a blessing,” Cagle said. “It was a blessing for all of us. And the way it ended doesn’t even enter my mind anymore. I’m not worried about that. I love my team, I love these guys, I love the season they had, and I love the way they prepared.”
But since the topic came up, Cagle also admitted that the way McMinn’s season ended was “the worst ending of a year for me, personally.” Shortly after the TSSAA’s ruling that Monday, many of the football players, along with Cagle himself and an assistant coach were quarantined.
And because of that quarantine, Friday’s ill-fated trip to Kingsport was the last time Cagle got to see his entire team, as not all players were around for the Christmas parade in Athens or for the team banquet in March.
“So we were out for two weeks after that, and when we ended that practice, we thought for sure we were going to play a football game the next day, and I never saw them again as a group again,” Cagle said. “Never. I never saw the full team ever again as a full group. And I never will. We’ve got a bunch of them here, but we don’t have everybody. And I’ve never got an ending and a closure that it was not very fun having to go through that. I did get to see a lot of them at the Christmas parade, which it was great to do that, to be their coach and for them to be my players. It was over, and the rug got pulled out from under me, and it was a hard thing to do, a hard thing to be a part of.
“But in saying that, I still feel blessed to have coached this team and have all that time I had with them. So I’m not looking at the negative because I had so much positive in getting to coach this team.”
But while the season lasted, McMinn’s 2020 team lived up to its preseason hype. The Cherokees outscored their opponents 376-119. In a question-and-answer session of the banquet, retired Voice of the Cherokees Johnny Coffman put the 2020 team up with the McMinn squads from 1966, 1967, 1975 and 1987 as the best he has seen in program history.
“They are as good a team as I have seen,” Coffman said. “I’m not saying they’re the best, but they’re as good a team as I’ve seen.”
One thing Coffman was sure of about the 2020 team: It had the best offensive line he has seen at McMinn.
A line with four seniors, three of whom signed college scholarships (Bryce Goodner with Virginia Tech, Garrett Priest and Bode Patton with Tusculum), paved the way for an offense that averaged more than 31 points per game and more than 302 rushing yards per game.
“You look at points scored, you look at yards gained per carry, and then you had some passing offense, too,” Coffman said. “Not great numbers but good numbers passing the ball. You don’t get those kind of numbers without a great offensive line. And those guys played together for a long time, and it showed this year.”
Coffman also talked about some of the records of Tennessee State signee and Mr. Football finalist Jalen Hunt, who holds the McMinn career rushing yards record at 5,754, the single-season record of 2,451 yards on 227 carries, as well as the single-game record of 368 yards against Bradley Central his junior season.
“He’s got numbers that are just maddening numbers,” Coffman said of Hunt. “They don’t happen. And I don’t think they’re every going to be broken, to tell you the truth.”
