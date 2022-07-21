ENGLEWOOD – With his sons getting older – one of them starting high school – Josh Goodin had all the reason he needed to jump back into the game he loves.
The former McMinn Central football head coach has rejoined the Chargers’ staff as an assistant this offseason after a three-year hiatus from coaching football, guiding the offensive line alongside long-time assistant Kim Gossett.
Goodin’s older son, Jeb, will be a freshman at Central this fall and an offensive lineman on the football team, making for perfect timing for Goodin’s return to coaching. Moreover, Goodin’s younger son, Gunner, will be playing in the Central middle school football program this year.
“The legit reason is my boys are getting into playing, and my oldest one is going to be a freshman up here,” said Goodin in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And that helped make the decision for me. But I have missed it, so it’s good to be back out.”
Goodin had stepped down as head coach in the spring of 2019, and this year’s senior class is the one that entered Central in the wake of his resignation. So far, Goodin, who has remained at Central as a science teacher since, has enjoyed catching up with the current crop of Chargers from a football standpoint.
“We’ve got a good group of kids to work with,” Goodin said. “It’s been a lot of fun. Because these seniors were the first ones that came through after I had resigned, so getting to know them this summer has been great. They’re a great group of kids, especially the offensive line group I’ve gotten to work with. They’ve been a lot of fun, so far.”
And few are more excited to have Goodin back in the game than current head coach Matt Moody, who is beginning his second season at the helm.
“I have begged him since the day I got the job at Central,” Moody said. “I have begged him to come out and help us, and he’s got a son who is going to be a freshman this year, and I think he’s also helping out with our middle school when he can because he’s got another son in middle school.”
And Josh isn’t the only Goodin assisting with Central football this year, with his brother Cody also joining the staff this offseason.
“I tell you, the Goodin family as a whole, I love all of them,” Moody said. “Josh and his brother Cody are both helping us this year, and Josh brings a wealth of knowledge.”
Offensive line is a position that Moody believes is best done as a two-man coaching job, a philosophy dating back to his days as an offensive coordinator at Bradley Central.
“Him (Goodin) and Coach Gossett do a really good job working together with the offensive line,” Moody said. “That’s something the years I was at Bradley, for a lot of years we had a couple of offensive line coaches because that’s a hard group to watch all five guys. And they do a really good job of working together and coaching those guys up.”
With Goodin on board, the Chargers’ coaching staff boasts two former head coaches, with defensive coordinator Jon Rechtorovic coming over to Englewood after having been the Tellico Plains head coach the previous three seasons.
For someone who is still relatively new to the head coaching ranks, Moody considers that fact a valuable asset.
“There’s a lot of situations they’ve been in as head coaches, and me just being in my second year, that they can help me with,” Moody said. “With things that go on Friday nights, just different things throughout the week that they’ve already dealt with where I can kind of lean on them. So it’s great having both of those guys. They’re really passionate about what they do in football and they’re really knowledgeable of the game and just great help to have around.”
Goodin’s tenure as head coach ran 2019-2018, during which he guided the Chargers to playoff appearances in 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Goodin’s best season came in 2014, in which Central went 10-3, matching the most wins for a season in program history, defeated cross-county rival McMinn County for the one time in the last 34 years, and advanced to the TSSAA state quarterfinals.
Goodin is a 2000 Central graduate and was a three-year starter at center on the Chargers’ offensive line. He played college football at Chattanooga on the offensive line, graduating in 2005.
During his three years away from coaching football, Goodin has been a coach for the McMinn East middle school track and field team, which feeds Central’s track program, and saw several athletes qualify for the TMSAA state meet.
Needless to say, it didn’t take Goodin long to get back in the rhythm of coaching football – noting that Gossett gave him a good head start with the current group of Charger linemen.
“Coach Gossett has been out there with them, and I’ve been coming out and helping out with that,” Goodin said. “So I’m not reinventing the wheel or anything. It’s been nice to get out there and dip my toes back in it. It didn’t take much time, the first day we were out there, we got right back into it. It’s been three years, but it just feels right being back out there.”
