Englewood sweeps at E.K. Baker From staff reports Nov 17, 2022

Englewood swept its basketball games Thursday at E.K. Baker.

The Lady Rams won 70-10, led by Lily Wright with 23 points, Malea Masingale 16 and Alahna Powell 12. Rylie Harper scored all 10 points for E.K. Baker.

Englewood's boys won 40-32. Corey Brackett led the Rams with 15 points, and Samuel Miller scored 9. Mason Davis led E.K. Baker with 25 points.

The Englewood junior varsity boys also won 30-13. Bryson Case led the JV Rams with 7 points. Ian Mayo scored 9 points for E.K. Baker's JV.
