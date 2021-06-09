NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s 2021 Free Fishing Day is set for Saturday, June 12, when anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.
Academy Sports + Outdoors is sponsoring this year’s events statewide with fishing gear and giveaways.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing. The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this outdoor sport to celebrate fishing as a wholesome and healthy recreational opportunity. In addition, children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday (June 18).
The day and week are annual events in Tennessee and are opportunities to introduce children to a day on the water catching fish. Many events are returning this year following being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The TWRA is among several organizations planning special fishing events, primarily for youngsters. The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events.
For a list of the events, visit the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org
Anglers and potential anglers can check the events list often since special events are frequently added.
Free Fishing Day and Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds continue to charge during this day and week. Anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are any questions about a facility.
The TWRA is also accepting entries for its 2022 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar.
All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating and wildlife species native to Tennessee.
In the past, the calendar had been the summer issue of Tennessee Wildlife magazine and began in August. The new format will begin in January 2022 and run through December 2022.
Photographers must submit their photo entries by Sept. 30. Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted online at https://stateof tennessee.formstack.com/forms/photo_submissions or by CD.
They must be sized to print no smaller that 8-1/2x11 and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch.
If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60.
Photographers must be sure to provide their name, address, phone number and email address with their disk. Disks cannot be returned.
Entries may be mailed to: Tennessee Wildlife, Calendar Issue, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
