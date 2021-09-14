McMinn County was in a dogfight with Tellico Plains for most of the first set but promptly took control of the rest of the match.
The Lady Cherokees marched to the 25-16, 25-16, 25-6 non-district win Monday at McMinn County High School, amassing a team 17-5 advantage on kills and a 12-4 edge on aces.
Kills, however, were even at 3-3 in the first set, in which the Lady Tribe (5-5) was up only 18-16 before closing it on a 7-0 run with Taylor Hancock on serve.
“I think after that first set, the girls got better adjusted to the tempo of the game,” said McMinn coach Taylor South. “And then they were able to make better plays and execute.”
The Lady Cherokees jumped to a 7-1 lead to begin the second set and stretched their margin to as much as 20-9. McMinn got five of its kills and five of its aces in the one-sided third set.
Jada Mack led the Lady Tribe in kills with six. Ramiyah Thompson added four kills, Summer Trew three, Elena Kurowski two and Jazmine Moses and Hancock one each.
Hancock led the Lady Cherokees on serve with four aces, and Trew and Lexi Cooley served up three each and Moses two.
McMinn returns to District 5-AAA play 6 p.m. today at Walker Valley.
