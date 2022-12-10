ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central basketball teams took care of their home court to begin District 3-2A play Friday, sweeping Tellico Plains in The Roundhouse.
The Chargers (2-4, 1-0 District 3-2A) raced past and held off the Bears 72-60 for their second straight win after an 0-4 start to the season.
Central got out to an early 21-9 lead in the first quarter and would never trail in the game. Forcing turnovers and getting easy layups was the formula the Chargers used to get their advantage.
Central's Will Cooper hit two 3-pointers and finished with 11 points in the first quarter. The Bears’ (4-4) outscored Central 18-16 in the second quarter, but the Chargers took a 37-27 lead into half.
“We kept the tempo up. I felt like our offense was good," said Chargers head coach Daniel Curtis. "We scored 71 so it had to be good and we made free throws down the stretch, a big difference from what we were doing."
Central had its largest lead in the third quarter as the hosts took a 55-40 advantage going into the fourth. Gabe Masingale scored nine in the quarter, going 4-6 from the free throw line.
The Chargers used their fast tempo to outscore the Bears 18-13 in the third. But the Bears’ offense came alive in the fourth, cutting Central's 15-point lead down to four.
The Chargers, however, made nine of their 13 free throws down the stretch to ice the game in the fourth. They finished Friday night 20-27 from the free throw line.
“We played really good for three quarters and we got this lull where we couldn't score, and our defense wasn’t good in the lull either,” Curtis said. “When you can’t score and your defense isn't very good bad things happen, but we dug in and did good down the stretch. We got in foul trouble early and stayed in foul trouble all night. That’s a testament to everybody – they dug in and played some roles they’re not used to playing and you know we came out with the win.”
CHARGERETTES 68, LADY BEARS 34: The Chargerettes (4-4, 1-0) outpaced the Lady Bears in the first quarter 25-11, using their full-court press and stealing the ball from the Lady Bears.
Karina Bystry scored nine points in the first quarter. The Chargerette defense only gave up two points total in the second quarter and went into the half with a 37-13 lead.
“I feel like tonight we played to win and we had fun playing,” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “We took better shots in the first half and in the last couple of games we put pressure on ourselves.”
The Chargerettes extended their lead in the second half, going up 30 late in the third. They outscored the Lady Bears 31-20 in the second half and made nearly every shot the Lady Bears took contested. Bystry finished with a game high 17, Molly Masingale added 13 and Reagan Baker, Sadie Goodin, Maddox Mayfield and McCary Beaty all finished with eight points each in the game.
“We moved the basketball, we took our shots, we hit shots. On offense we took it to the bucket a lot. It wasn't a perfect game but it was a lot less getting out of control on offense,” Morgan said. “I think the bottom line for us is five on five. I know that’s something simple, but if we are playing five on five on the offensive end we get good shots we play five on five on the defensive end, we make them take tough shots. We got beat off the dribble and somebody was there to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.