KINGSTON — McMinn Central split a pair of District 3-AA games at Kingston on Tuesday.
The Chargerettes earned an 80-62 victory while the Chargers lost 86-85 in overtime.
“We were down early and then got back into the game,” Chargerettes Coach Johnny Morgan said. “We made a little run at the end of the first half and had the lead. Then we slowly started stretching that lead as the game went on, but never went on a big run.”
The Chargers were disappointed with the loss. Central couldn’t contain Kingston’s Colby Raymer, who led all scorers with 54 points.
“He’s a really good player,” Chargers Coach Daniel Curtis said. “He’s the best in the league and he had himself a night. If we hold him to 20 or 30 we win. We didn’t play that well, we still have some things we need to work on.”
The Chargers and Chargerettes will travel to McMinn County on Friday with 6 and 7:30 p.m. tip-offs.
Molly Masingale scored 17 points in the second quarter, including seven field goals and a trey. She also had a big first quarter and had 24 points at the half. Central led 41-32 at the break.
Kellan Baker had a big second half with a pair of ‘3’s and two free throws and Karina Bystry added a bucket and a field goal. Central went up top 61-46 at the end of the third and cruised to the win.
Masingale led all scorers with 35 points while Bystry added 19 and Baker finished with 14.
Central bounced back to outscore Kingston 21-11 in the second quarter and the game was tied 31-31 at the half.
The two teams fought back and forth in the third and fourth quarters. The game went to overtime with Raymer hitting a fadeaway jumper with 2.7 seconds to play to give the Yellow Jackets the win.
Though Raymer was the star of the game, Central’s Gabe Masingale was a close second with 32 points and Will Cooper finished with 24 points.
