All three area youth football programs finished .500 or better in the final week of regular-season play.
Meigs County went 3-1 over its four age groups Saturday, Oct. 15, at Polk County, while McMinn County and McMinn Central went 2-2 at Sweetwater and Dayton, respectively, in Week 10 action of the Sequoyah Youth Conference.
The first round of the SYC playoffs takes place Saturday, with Meigs, McMinn and Madisonville hosting.
The playoffs are divided into the League and Classic divisions, based on regular-season results, with the top six teams in each age group playing in the League division and the bottom six in Classic. The League division competes for the SYC championship, while the Classic division is consolation play.
Games involving area teams at Meigs’ Jewell Field are:
• 9 a.m. – Meigs vs. Madisonville, Super Crickets (League)
• 11:30 a.m. – Meigs vs. Dayton, Hoppers (Classic)
Games involving area teams at McMinn’s Cherokee Stadium are:
• 10:30 a.m. – Central vs. Vonore, Crickets (Classic)
• 1 p.m. – McMinn vs. Loudon, Crickets (League)
• 2:15 p.m. – McMinn vs. Vonore, Hoppers (League)
• 3:30 p.m. – McMinn vs. Loudon, Cutters (League)
Games involving area teams at Madisonville’s field near Kefauver Park are:
• 4:15 p.m. – Central vs. Tellico, Super Crickets (Classic)
• 6:45 p.m. – Central vs. Madisonville, Hoppers (Classic)
• 8 p.m. – Central vs. Madisonville, Cutters (Classic)
Area teams with first-round byes this week are the McMinn Super Crickets (League), Meigs Crickets (League) and Meigs Cutters (Classic).
Coaches from the McMinn, Central and Meigs youth programs are encouraged to turn in more detailed game reports, including statistics and scoring plays, from their games to The Daily Post-Athenian. The DPA sports department will also accept photographs from games involving any of the three area youth football programs.
Reports and photos can be emailed to sports@dailypostathenian.com. The deadline for those is 5 p.m. Wednesday every week.
No reports were turned in for Week 10. Full Week 10 results were:
Super Crickets
McMinn 22, Sweetwater 0
Dayton 50, Central 26
Meigs 32, Polk 0
Loudon 22, Madisonville 18
Bradley 28, Lenoir City 0
Tellico 22, Vonore 14
Crickets
Sweetwater 28, McMinn 0
Central 16, Dayton 14
Meigs 34, Polk 0
Loudon 28, Madisonville 0
Bradley 20, Lenoir City 0
Vonore 50, Tellico 24
Hoppers
Sweetwater 20, McMinn 0
Central 12, Dayton 6
Polk 28, Meigs 0
Loudon 50, Madisonville 0
Bradley 26, Lenoir City 0
Vonore 34, Tellico 0
Cutters
McMinn 22, Sweetwater 8
Dayton 30, Central 0
Meigs 6, Polk 0
Loudon 42, Madisonville 0
Bradley 20, Lenoir City 8
Vonore 38, Tellico 12
