DECATUR — It was like a bad day of fishing.
Meigs County fell behind in both the girls and boys games, but kept reeling Bradley in, only to see Bradley escape with two victories Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers never lost a quarter by more than six points and were within five early in the fourth quarter, but a late scoring drought doomed them to a 54-39 loss. The Tigers would get behind by nine or 10 points and continually rally to make it close. They were down only four points with 2:45 to play and, after a Bradley free throw, Meigs committed an unforced error that changed the momentum of the game.
The Meigs boys had to foul and Bradley hit enough free throws down the stretch to win 56-47.
Lady Tigers Coach Jason Powell agreed that unforced errors were an issue.
“We just made mistakes at the wrong time,” Powell said. “The girls played hard at times. We played pretty well in spurts, but also played horrible in spurts. We were within five in the fourth and turned it over and that sort of took the wind out of us.”
Powell was disappointed in the loss, but said he told the girls to think back to last year.
“We got off to a slow start last year too and gradually we got better until we started rolling,” Powell said. “By no means am I hitting the panic button. Thank goodness it’s a long season.”
The boys’ game was even more competitive. Turnovers hurt Meigs’ chances late in the fourth, but Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson was pleased with the way his team fought.
“We had our chances,” Perkinson said. “We got to five and then we just turned the ball over. But I’m pleased with their effort, I thought the boys fought their guts out. I’m proud of them.”
The Tigers (1-4) and Lady Tigers (2-3) will host McMinn County on Monday. The girls start at 6 p.m. and the boys follow around 7:30 p.m.
Meigs continued to keep pace with the AAA school in the second quarter, with Stone hitting a bucket and a three-pointer early in the period and a basket by Jaci Powell later cut Bradley’s lead to 21-17 late in the quarter.
A free throw by Ansley Wade with 50 seconds left in the second quarter provided the halftime score of 25-18, Bradley.
The Lady Tigers came out strong in the third quarter with a pair of three-point shots by Powell to make it 28-24 Bradley with 6:08 left in the quarter.
The Bearettes began pulling away a bit, as a bucket by Powell with 3:08 left in the period made it 36-26 and then two baskets by Anna Crowder provided the same 10-point margin, 40-30, going to the fourth.
Again, the Lady Tigers started the quarter in stroing fashion with a bucket by Anna Crowder and a trey by Stone cutting Bradley’s lead to 40-35 in the first couple of minutes of the final period. But Meigs didn’t score again until about two minutes to play as Bradley went on to win 54-39.
Stone led the Lady Tigers with 16 points while Powell finished with 12 and Anna Crowder had 10.
After free throws by Meadows and Levi Caldwell, two buckets by Boshears made it 16-11 with 4:15 left in the third. Bradley then surged ahead and was up 25-13, but Peyton Armour drained a three-pointer just as the half ended to cut Bradley’s lead to 25-16.
The Bears again pushed ahead and led 33-18 midway through the third quarter, but then a three-pointer by Armour, two buckets by Boshears and one by Meadows made it 33-27, Bradley, with 3:17 left in the period.
The quarter ended with the Bears leading 42-33.
The Tigers continued to battle, with Armour hitting a pair of treys along with buckets by Boshears, Seth Caldwell and a bucket by Armour making it 48-45, Bears, with 3:35 to play. Meigs later was down just 50-46 with 2:24 left.
Then Meigs had an unforced turnover and lost momentum. The Tigers stayed close, but ended up having to foul to stop the clock and Bradley hit their free throws to win 56-47.
Boshears led the Tigers with 15 points while Meadows and Armour each finished with 13 points.
