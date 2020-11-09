The McMinn County bowling teams both took losses to Rhea County on Thursday.
The boys' team lost a nailbiter, 14-13, and their record fell to 3-3. Carson Gary had McMinn's high series with a 691 and bowled scores of 243, 233 and 215. Chris Jones had a high score of 231 and Justin Manning 201.
McMinn's girls lost 25.5-1.5, falling to a 1-4 record. Aaliyah Cagle had the high series of 358, which included a 129 game. Other high scores were Hayli Howe with 115 and Janae Teague 96.
The girls bowl again 3:30 p.m. today against Girls Preparatory School at Spare Time Lanes in Hixson. The boys' next game is 3:30 p.m. Tuesday against Walker Valley at Leisure Time Bowling in Cleveland.
