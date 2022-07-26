DECATUR – Meigs County began full-contact football practice tasked with overcoming the graduation of one of the program’s most accomplished senior classes.
Those 15 seniors won four straight region championships, played in two Class 2A BlueCross Bowls and amassed one of the best four-year win-loss records in Tigers history. With their departure comes the expected reliance on a bunch of younger players this coming season.
“You’ve got a young group,” said Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “But the good thing is they’ve been around this program for a long time and they know what it takes to win and they know the kind of work ethic we’ve got to have. And we see that out of them now. We’ve just got to have some of them produce.”
The Tigers ran mostly position drills Monday evening, the first official day of what might be termed “real” football practice. But with what football teams can now get done in the summer before the start of full-contact practice, it was almost just another preseason evening to Fitzgerald and the Tigers – not to say they weren’t excited to be out there.
“It’s just exciting when it is the first official day and guys are running around,” Fitzgerald said. “But we get to do so much in the summer now. Used to you couldn’t practice, you couldn’t coach during the summer, so when the first day got here, everybody was really high. And we still are, but we’ve been doing something all summer, so another good day of work though for these young kids.”
Fitzgerald estimated roughly 55 players on the Tigers this season. Illustrating the scope of the potential youth of the team this year, only two seniors each on offense and defense are likely starters for Meigs.
“We’ve got so many young kids, and we do have a few that have played a lot of football and we know about those,” Fitzgerald said. “We know (Hunter) Brightman coming back on defense has played a lot, we know Luke (Pendergrass) has played a lot, we know (Dalton) Purgason has played a lot. (Bryson) Heifnar played some for us last year and we know what he can do. Purgason and (Eli) Malone.”
Aside from those relatively few veterans, Fitzgerald will be looking for the next men up through the rest of the postseason.
“But we’re looking for those guys who have not played a lot and going into these scrimmages and seeing what they can do,” Fitzgerald said. “Some guys who have been around the program for a while that haven’t gotten to play, it’s their time to step up and play. or some new guys, freshmen and all, coming in, we’re going to see what they can do. And that’s what we say: I don’t care if you’re ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th (grade), if you’re the best, you’re going to play. And if you’re good enough, we’re going to get you in somewhere.”
The question around one position may have a potential answer. Ethan Meadows, a junior who has stood out in basketball and baseball for his first two years at Meigs, was taking snaps at quarterback during the Tigers’ passing drills Monday. Meadows, or whoever ends up as Meigs’ starting quarterback, will have a legacy to uphold succeeding previous All-State quarterbacks Aaron Swafford and Logan Carroll.
“Meadows is out here doing a great job for us,” Fitzgerald said. “And what you like about him being over there on offense, the guy who is guiding your offense at quarterback, is he’s just a winner. He hates to lose. He’s a competitor in everything he does, and we’ve had those kind of kids at quarterback lately with Swafford and Carroll and now with Meadows. Those guys who are in charge, they just hate to lose, and you want those kind of kids on your football team.”
The Tigers are on the road for their first preseason scrimmage, which takes place 6 p.m. Friday at Loudon. Meigs plays its second scrimmage at home, hosting Hixson for a 7 p.m. start Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Tigers' final scrimmage is 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Greenback, with Meigs playing both the Cherokees and Rockwood.
Meigs is in the jamboree Aug. 12 at Polk County, playing the 7:30 p.m. game against Loudon. The Tigers then begin their 2022 season 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at home against traditional rival Sweetwater.
