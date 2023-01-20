DECATUR – Payton Armour was perhaps a bit too aware of how close he was to 1,000 career points before Meigs County tipped off.
The Tigers' senior needed only seven points Friday against Tellico Plains to reach that milestone, and he got there with 2:10 left in the first half on a pair of free throws.
With that finally out of the way, Armour dropped 13 points in a sharper second-half performance, finishing with a game-high 20 and helping the Tigers pull away to a 64-51 win over the Bears in District 3-2A play at Meigs County High School.
"This game, I did get my 1,000th point, but I didn't really do it the way I wanted to," said Armour in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. "I wish I could have played a little bit cleaner. You saw the first half, it took me the whole first half because I couldn't make a shot. I guess I was nervous about it, or something, but yeah, once I got it, that second half just felt easy."
It was a moment that felt four years in the making for Armour.
"It's like a weight is lifted off my shoulders because this whole season has kind of been centered around it," Armour said. "My freshman year I really didn't get to play much because I broke both wrists, and sophomore year I really didn't do as good as I thought I should've. And then my junior year I had a pretty good coming-out party, so this year I just really tried to focus on scoring and helping my team the best I could."
And for Meigs (9-12, 4-3 District 3-2A), it was the end of a five-game losing streak to begin the 2023 half of the basketball season.
"It's just nice to get back on the winning side of things and finish a ball game in the fourth quarter without letting them crawl back in it and have a nailbiter," said Tigers head coach Sammy Perkinson. "So I'm proud of the kids for that, and we've still got to get better defensively. I thought we moved the ball well in the fourth quarter and took care of the basketball. But a good night for the Tigers."
Ethan Meadows scored nine of his 18 points in the first quarter, as the Tigers jumped ahead 18-6. Meigs led 23-9 early in the second quarter, but Tellico (5-12, 0-7) whittled the margin as close as five points before a Tuff Ricker 3-pointer with seconds left staked the Tigers to a 34-26 halftime lead.
The district last-place Bears, however, scored the first five points of the third quarter on a Kinley Atkins trey and Rylan Woods two, narrowing Meigs' lead to 34-31.
But a Meadows hoop, Dez Smith steal-and-score, a two and three from Armour and an Easton Meadows free throw made up an answering 11-0 Tigers run. Meigs restored its lead to 44-31 with that burst and remained ahead by double digits the rest of the game.
Perkinson had considered giving his team a talking-to early in that third quarter, but decided against it. The Tigers then showed it would not have been necessary.
"I thought about calling timeout, and I thought, 'Well, let's see if we just can't inch this thing back out,'" Perkinson said. "And we did. We made some shots, and they obviously didn't make any."
And with the 1,000-point mark now two whole quarters behind him, Armour finished the game with a flourish, scoring eight of the Tigers' 17 fourth-quarter points.
"It's always nice when a kid knows he's close to being there to get it out of the way," Perkinson said. "I thought he (Armour) struggled early in the game because he knew how close he was and that can get mentally in your head. And once he got his seven points, which took him the whole first half, look what a second half he had. He got that out of the way. I'm proud of him, and I'm proud for him."
LADY TIGERS 52, LADY BEARS 26: The first six minutes did not go the way Meigs' girls would have liked, but the rest of the game sure did.
The Lady Tigers (15-7, 6-1) missed their first six shots of the game and also committed two turnovers as Tellico jumped out to a 7-1 lead.
But a Talley Lawson 3-pointer with 2:11 left in the first quarter, then a Kaydence Schaumburg layup and one the next possession, promptly tied the game at 7-7 and was the start of a 22-4 Meigs run the rest of the half. The Lady Tigers led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and swelled their advantage over the Lady Bears (7-9, 2-5) to 23-11 at halftime.
"We got a little bit of momentum on the offensive end, but defensively we were still allowing them to do their thing," said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins. "That second half, we came out with some better energy and I felt a little bit better. Any district win is a good win."
A 12-6 third quarter increased Meigs' lead to 35-17 after three quarters. The Lady Tigers led as much as 50-19 in the fourth.
"That first six minutes, we looked slow and just sluggish," Jenkins said. "And it wasn't until the second half that we picked it up defensively. That's when I came in and just told them, hey, we need to get active. There's no laying off, and we need to play defense the way we play. And once we did that, we were able to stretch it out."
Lawson finished with a game-high 18 points. and Lainey Fitzgerald scored nine and Lila Brown eight.
Meigs continues District 3-2A play on the road Tuesday at Sweetwater. The girls' game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys' game at around 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.