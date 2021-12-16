McMinn County wrestling dropped matches to East Hamilton and Rhea County on Tuesday, losing 51-24 to East Hamilton and 68-24 to Rhea.
Kyle Cooley, Jackson Boggess, Tres Schuft, Chris Rouse and Micheal Wiseman picked up individual match wins for the Cherokees.
