LOUDON – Meigs County had spent much of Sunday working on defense, and it paid off the next day with a stunning road victory at mighty Loudon.
The Tigers committed no errors in the field and backed up a complete-game shutout effort on the mound from Nathan Hull, and they rode away Monday from Loudon High School with a 1-0 win over the Redskins, who are the defending District 3-2A champions and ranked No. 4 in Class 2A in this week’s Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association poll.
Hull picked up four strikeouts against one walk and one hit batter while scattering five hits pitching.
“It was a great day for baseball and an even sweeter day when you get a big district win against a quality team,” said Tigers head coach Tyler Roberts. “Nathan Hull threw an outstanding complete game shutout and kept the Redskins off balance all game. Super-proud of him and our team defense today. We had a three-hour practice working on defense on Sunday and played error-free baseball today, so the boys responded well.”
Loudon, who made the TSSAA state tournament last year, committed three errors Monday, including one that Meigs (8-2, 2-1 District 3-2A) made sure would prove costly.
Senior Drew Goforth fouled off a 2-2 pitch, then hit a hard ground ball that the third baseman mishandled, allowing Goforth to get on base with one out. The next batter struck out, but Payton Armour drew a walk to keep the Tigers alive, and Jacob Simms delivered the next at-bat with a single to left field that scored Goforth for the only run Monday.
Meigs is back home 6 p.m. Tuesday for the second leg as it seeks to sweep the Redskins (7-1, 2-1).
