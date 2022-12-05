MADISONVILLE – For now, the Lady Cherokees can only move forward and figure things out after possibly losing two important players to injury this basketball season.
McMinn County's girls took a major first step toward doing just that Monday at Sequoyah High School with a 70-34 romp over the Lady Chiefs.
Aubrey Gonzalez scored 24 of her game-high 27 points in the first half and drained four 3-pointers for the game. Reagan Goforth added 15 points for the Lady Tribe (4-3), including three shots from behind the arc.
It was McMinn's first game since senior point guard Peytyn Oliver and junior post Lexi Lawson sustained apparently serious knee injuries Friday against Walker Valley. Both players were still yet to undergo MRIs as of Monday night, according to Lady Cherokees head coach David Tucker.
“We looked pretty good at times, and we'll adjust,” Tucker said. “I thought we got after it awful well, and we handled ourselves. And we've got people who are going to step up and play well, and they have to. That's what we're looking forward to.”
McMinn finished the first quarter on a 12-3 run, taking an 18-8 lead into the second quarter, then swelled its advantage to 40-12 at halftime. The Lady Cherokees forced 14 turnovers from Sequoyah in the first half and 23 through the first three quarters.
The Lady Tribe led as much as 47-13 in the third quarter before giving substitutes deep into the bench time on the floor for much of the last quarter and a half.
CHEROKEES 74, CHIEFS 34: McMinn's boys found their depth tested Monday in Sequoyah's Chop House, but the hosting Chiefs were still no match.
Tucker Monroe and Reese Frazier were out with illness, and Tribe head coach Randy Casey noted that Davion Evans and Hayden Smith were also a bit under the weather.
But that did not prevent the Cherokees (5-3) from ending the first quarter on a 15-2 run, forcing 10 of Sequoyah's 24 turnovers along the way, and taking a 24-7 lead into the second period.
Sophomore Brady Mullins, who scored 14 points off the bench to lead five double-digit scorers for McMinn, drained a pair of 3-pointers each in the first and second quarters.
Evans and Caden Hester also connected on a shot each from downtown in the second period, Smith picked up four of his 10 points for the game, including a steal and dunk, and the Tribe ballooned its lead to 46-15 at halftime.
“Again, our young guys, Brady Mullins comes in and plays really well,” Casey said. “Will Benton comes in and plays really well. Trent Peak was good at times tonight. Landon Shirk was good at times. So it's good for our young guys to get out here and get a lot of experience, and it only bodes well for our future.”
McMinn led 57-29 after three, then outscored the Chiefs 17-5 in the fourth quarter. Will Benton, also a sophomore, scored nine of his 13 points in the final period.
Evans finished with 11 points, and Hester also ended up with 10 points to match Smith.
In a change to the original schedule, McMinn is heading to Ooltewah on Tuesday for District 5-4A play. McMinn's non-district games at home against William Blount have been moved to Friday.
Girls' games both upcoming nights tip off at 6 p.m. and boys' games at roughly 7:30.
