Walker Valley just kept cracking hits, and McMinn County could not match its opponent at the plate.
The Lady Mustangs out-hit the Lady Cherokees 15-5, including two home runs, and the Lady Tribe lost 9-1 Thursday at McMinn County High School.
Despite the loss, McMinn (13-13, 3-9 District 5-AAA) will still be the No. 5 seed for the district tournament after Bradley Central beat Ooltewah 11-6 the same day.
The Lady Cherokees’ lone run came with Sammie Greeson and Sierra Tate knocking back-to-back doubles to begin the bottom of the first inning, the latter for the RBI. However, Tate was tagged out trying to take third base. Cami Wade hit a single, but a strikeout after left the game tied at 1-1.
“We came out in the first inning and hit the ball well. We made a couple of baserunning errors, but that happens,” said McMinn coach Mark Rogers. “We were trying to be aggressive. I was hoping to score more. And then we struggled in the box the rest of the game. We put the ball in play that last inning and made them sweat a little bit, and that’s what you’ve got to do sometimes.
“Quality team we’re going against, but I felt like their intensity, we matched them. We played well enough to win if they don’t hit that well, and they out-hit us and out-played us. That’s how it happens sometimes.”
McMinn didn’t get another hit until the bottom of the seventh inning, which Cami Wade led off with a single. Sadie Brazell hit a one-out double, and a fielder’s choice with no out on Taylor Hancock’s ball loaded bases with one out. But a popout and strikeout ended any threat of a rally.
“I told them, a lot of times when a team like that rolls in and they’re doing all their noises and drums and all that stuff, you get distracted by that and you get a little intimidated by their past success,” Rogers said. “We were a little intimidated by that and a little bit nervous, but once we got past the nerves and loosened up a little bit, we started being more aggressive in the box. It would’ve worked the rest of the innings, but we started doing it in the seventh inning I wish we had started it earlier, but it happens.”
Meanwhile, Walker Valley (24-9, 8-3) jumped back ahead with two runs on three more hits in the second inning, then added one each in the fourth, fifth and sixth and three in the seventh.
The Lady Mustangs hit their solo homers in the sixth and seventh innings, with Madilyn Kidd and Maddie Davis going yard, respectively.
The Lady Tribe is back in action 5:30 p.m. today at Sequoyah, the third-place team in District 5-AA.
