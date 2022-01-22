DECATUR — Some NBA players probably need to take advice on free throws from 9-year-old Acelynn Maddron.
Maddron, a student at Meigs North Elementary School, has advanced to the state tournament in the Elks Hoop Shoot free-throw shooting contest. Making her achievement even more remarkable is that this is her first year of participating in the hoop shoot.
Her older sister, Annslee, did it a few years ago and reached the Southeast Region stage — which is the stage just before the national contest.
“My sister did it and I just wanted to follow in her footsteps,” Acelynn said.
The Elks hoop shoot has been around for nearly 50 years. The contest is open to all boys and girls ages 8-13.
All contestants are allowed 10 minutes to warm up and then will shoot 10 shots for score. After the other contestants have finished shooting, the contestant will shoot 15 shots to complete their 25 shots for score.
Ties are broken by taking five additional shots in the same shooting order as the regular contest.
“It takes a lot of concentration and it’s nerve-wracking,” Acelynn’s mother, Katie Maddron said. “It’s just you and that’s it. Everyone is watching you. I think it builds a lot of mental toughness.”
The Tennessee State Hoop Shoot contest will be held on Feb. 5 at Franklin Elementary School. Acelynn qualified for the state hoop shoot by winning the district contest in Gatlinburg.
She and her opponent were tied after 25 shots, so there were five more shots to determine the winner. The other contestant struggled in the overtime and Acelynn had trouble holding back her excitement, knowing everyone has to stay perfectly quiet during the competition.
“It was really funny,” her mother said. “The other little girl went first and missed (in overtime). I felt bad for her, she missed the first three or four. So every time she would miss one Acelynn would just be hanging to to the edge of her seat (with excitement) because she knows she has it in the bag now.”
Needless to say, Acelynn will likely be doing a lot of free throw shooting between now and Feb. 5. She typically practices two or three times a week at Meigs Middle or Meigs High School.
Her mother, who played at Meigs in 2002-2006, has attempted to give her tips.
“I try to, but she doesn’t listen very well,” her mother joked. “Her biggest thing is if she misses one, she has to clear her head. Sometimes if she misses one she gets in a hurry and then misses two or three. Especially when she is practicing, she gets really frustrated. As long as if she misses one, but makes the next one instead of missing two or three, she will be OK.”
Apparently, Acelynn may actually listen more than it appears.
“Just to take a deep breath and try not to rush your shots,” Acelynn said when asked about the key to being a good free throw shooter.
Regardless of how well Acelynn does at the state contest, her mother is pleased with her daughter’s success.
“I’m proud of her,” Katie Maddron said. “Any time you can represent your school or our little town it’s a good thing. I’m happy for her, she is working hard. She has a nice left handed shot.”
For her part, Feb 5 can’t get here fast enough for Acelynn.
“I’m excited,” Acelynn said. “I can’t wait.”
If Acelynn wins the state competition, the Region 9 Hoop Shoot Semifinal — which includes shooters from Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee — will be held in Paducah, Kentucky, on March 12.
The 2022 Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals will be held April 28-May 1 in Chicago.
