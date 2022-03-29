ENGLEWOOD – Even through an imperfect performance, McMinn Central gave its state-ranked opponent all it could handle in defeat.
The Chargers matched Loudon, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A according to the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association poll this week, run for run most of the way before sustaining a 10-9 loss in District 3-2A play Monday at McMinn Central High School.
Central (2-6, 0-3 District 3-2A) had actually out-hit the district favorite Redskins 11-9.
Loudon scored its ultimately winning run in the top of the seventh after a lead-off walk and a balk, with Jacob Meade delivering the RBI single to go ahead 10-9. Zak Derrick (L), a freshman pitching in relief for Central, induced a pop fly and got a strikeout with two more Redskin runners in scoring position to keep the Chargers within one run heading into the bottom of the seventh.
"I couldn't be more proud of these guys,” said Chargers coach Chris Shepherd. “Like I told them, if you guys can throw strikes, make plays on defense and put the ball in play, you can compete with everybody and anybody, and that's what we did.”
But Central struck out three straight times in the bottom of the seventh, struggling to get a bat or an eye on Loudon's tricky sidewinder Matthew Meade (W).
"That sidearm guy who brings it from all the way down, and it's dark out here, and that's a tough thing to do,” Shepherd said.
The Chargers jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning. Alex Ring, Silas Ward, Austin Summey and Josyah Farner all singled in succession with two outs, with Summey's hit bringing home two runs and Farner's another.
"All night long, I thought their first pitcher was humming it in there and had a good breaking ball that we stayed on and put the ball in play,” Shepherd said. “And that first inning we put up three with two outs, which is huge with no errors. It was base hit, base hit, base hit, and that was awesome.
“Successful teams, if you score with two outs you're going to win some ball games.”
But in the top of the third inning, two hit batters, a walk, a wild pitch and some defensive miscues helped Loudon to five runs on three hits.
Down 5-3, Central responded after Ward led off the bottom of the third with a double, with Summey's groundout to shortstop good for an RBI. Loudon got a run back in the top of the fourth to increase its lead to 6-4, but the Chargers weren't going away.
Tyler Oaks and AJ Hall led off the bottom of the fourth with singles, Ayden Plemons got hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out, and Ring, Ward and Summey drew walks in succession to put the Chargers back up 7-6, as Loudon changed pitchers twice.
The Redskins answered with three runs in the top of the fifth, including two bases-loaded walks, but a McCain Baker two-out double sparked another rally in the bottom of the fifth for Central. Plemons drove Baker home with a single, then scored on an errant pick-off attempt to even the score at 9-9.
"You've got to limit the free stuff,” Shepherd said. “The walks, we had a few of those tonight. A couple of the passed balls that got to move up (runners). If we limit those things, it might be a different ball game here, but we forced them to make plays, and when we get on bases we can do stuff and it's fun.”
Derrick, who started the sixth inning on the mound, got two strikeouts to escape a bases-loaded, one-out jam unscathed. Summey drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the sixth and advanced to third on two sacrifice bunts, but a strikeout prevented him from crossing for the go-ahead run.
Central plays the away leg of the district series 6 p.m. Tuesday at Loudon. The Chargers then continue 5 p.m. Thursday at Tyner Academy in non-district play.
Central's home game scheduled for Saturday against cross-county rival McMinn County has been canceled, with a make-up date still to be determined, due to visitation Saturday at McMinn for Tim McPhail.
