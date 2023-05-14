McMinn Central’s McCary Beaty performs the long jump during the Class AA East Sectional meet Saturday at the University of Tennessee. Beaty placed first in the long jump, qualifying her for the TSSAA state meet. Beaty also finished third in the 300-meter hurdles, and her time ended up qualifying at-large for state in that event.
Shannon Goodin-Beaty | Special to The Daily Post-Athenian
McMinn Central’s Maddox Mayfield runs in the girls’ 100-meter dash during the Class AA East Sectional meet Saturday at the University of Tennessee. Mayfield finished second in the 100m and first in the 400m, qualifying for the TSSAA state meet in both events.
Shannon Goodin-Beaty | Special to The Daily Post-Athenian
KNOXVILLE — McMinn Central track and field is sending two girls to Murfreesboro next week.
Maddox Mayfield and McCary Beaty each qualified for the TSSAA Spring Fling in two different events after their performances in the Class AA East Sectional meet Saturday at the University of Tennessee’s Tom Black Track.
Mayfield, the defending Class AA state champion in the 400-meter dash, lowered her own school record in the event with a first-place finish in 57.99 seconds. The junior also placed second in the 100m in 12.67 seconds, qualifying automatically for state in that event, as well.
Beaty continued her breakout sophomore season with the sectional’s top distance in the long jump of 17 feet, 5 inches. Beaty had set the Central school record in the girls’ long jump earlier this season.
In addition, Beaty placed third in the 300m hurdles with a time of 48.45 seconds. That time ended up being fast enough for an at-large qualification for the state meet, as one of the state’s two fastest times outside of the top two in each sectional. Beaty’s time was 0.04 seconds faster than the fourth-place finisher from the Middle Sectional, and faster than everyone from the West Sectional.
Three boys from Central also competed in Saturday’s sectional: Jake Sheffey in the 1600m and 3200m run, Bradley Mayfield in the 110m hurdles and Jake Goodin in the long jump.
“We were represented well for a school of our size in the classification,” said Central head coach Shannon Goodin-Beaty. “I was proud of the drive of our athletes to go up against the best in East Tennessee.”
Maddox Mayfield and Beaty will compete in the state track and field meet Tuesday, May 23, at MTSU’s Dean A. Hayes Stadium. Beaty competes in the long jump noon CDT (1 p.m. EDT). The running events start at 4 p.m. CDT (5 EDT), with the 100m dash the third event on the list, the 400m seventh and the 300m hurdles eighth.
Before the Spring Fling, however, Beaty is competing in the Class AA state pentathlon 9 a.m. CDT May 17, also at Hayes Stadium.
