Opportunities for goals were few and far between for McMinn County. And even with an improved defensive effort, the mistakes the Cherokees did make proved costly against the District 5-AAA frontrunner.
Cleveland built up a 21-4 shots on goal advantage and handed the Tribe a 3-0 loss Thursday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex. With their win, the Blue Raiders clinched the district’s top seeding for the tournament, while McMinn is headed for the tourney’s play-in round.
The Raiders, who started eight seniors Thursday, were almost in complete control of possession in the first half, with the Cherokees (1-5, 1-3 District 5-AAA) attempting more of a direct attack but unable to hold onto the ball for long. Cleveland paid it off with its first goal in the 18th minute, a direct free kick from the top of the penalty box from Lawson Dale — one of those seniors.
Alan Flores, also a senior, scored Cleveland’s second goal four minutes before halftime after a cross and a drive down the end line for an angled line drive.
Switching to more of a possession game in the second half, McMinn was able to keep the ball for longer stretches but still didn’t manufacture many chances for a score. And Dale sent in his second goal for Cleveland 11 minutes into the second half after a failure by the Cherokees to clear the ball from their back line — a blemish in an otherwise solid defensive outing that proved costly to their chances to rally.
“I think we possibly played some of the best soccer that we’ve played so far this year,” said Tribe coach Duane Rikard. “Second half, I think we built on that as well, but it was unfortunate to give up a goal. But we were able to generate a little bit of offense out of what we were doing, so there were definitely some positives to come out of it.
“I thought we did a much better job of taking care of their strikers up top, and it was unfortunate to give up a goal on a set piece. But we’re inexperienced, and that is part of the growth process.”
McMinn’s best look at the goal came with about 25 minutes left in the game after a combination that ended with Brady Ervin’s line drive zipping just wide right of the frame.
“We had some guys step up in the second half,” Rikard said. “Raymond Diaz came in and played well for us. He’s a guy who has been struggling to find a spot within the team, and I thought he did really well. And then from there we were finally starting to hit our targets on our passes.
“Also the first half we were trying to play a lot more direct instead of possess, which led to less possession but we were hoping to generate some attack out of it. But we weren’t able to generate much out of that, so we went back into looking to possess and trying to hit those outside wingers and try to get something out of that.”
It was more growing pains for a youthful Tribe squad that started two freshmen and two sophomores — all of them effectively high school rookies due to last year’s lost season – and had three more sophomores get extended playing time. Even many of McMinn’s upperclassmen had limited or no varsity experience coming into the season.
But holding a Cleveland team that ripped Walker Valley 5-0 last week to three goals is something Rikard will take as a positive moving forward. Goalkeeper Noah Graybeal, a junior, picked up 13 saves to assist in that effort.
“I was super-proud of our guys. Eli Amburgey and Bobby Rikard played really well in the back,” Rikard said. “One of the areas Walker Valley exploited us was that striker in the middle, and those guys did a really good job of making sure that guy was taken care of. Nick (Arsenault) and Malachi (Allman) were really solid on the outside. So really proud of that defensive unit. And Noah once again came up huge with some monster saves that helped us keep this a 3-0 game.”
The Cherokees are back in action 3 p.m. Saturday in the second part of the Cleveland Classic at Cleveland High School’s Benny Monroe Stadium, where they will play Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences.
