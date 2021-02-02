DECATUR – After a slow start to the season the Meigs County boys have been playing better lately and, after a few competitive losses, the Tigers got the big District 5-AA win on Monday.
The Tigers took down district leading Loudon 64-53. Meigs Coach Sammy Perkinson had talked about getting over the hump and Meigs did in the second half, outscoring Loudon 43-28 after halftime.
“We shot the ball well tonight and we passed it around well,” Perkinson said. “I really thought the difference in the game was us being able to get to the bucket and also our defensive rebounding in the fourth quarter.”
The girls’ game wasn’t as close as the Lady Tigers didn’t give up a score until just over a minute left in the first quarter on the way to a 66-20 lashing of the Lady Redskins.
“We hit our shots and took care of business,” Lady Tigers Coach Jason Powell said. “We got off to a slow start the other night so we talked about not letting that happen again. It was good to get some younger players out there tonight and give them some experience. Next year it will be their world.”
The boys’ game, however, was still in doubt going to the final period. Payton Armour and Cole Owens hit big three-point shots in the fourth quarter to keep the Redskins at bay and Matthew Boshears did a good job on the boards, Perkinson said. Ethan Meadows topped the Tigers’ scoring list with 27 points.
Loudon’s Donovan Blankenship led all scorers with 31 points, but no other Redskin scored more than nine points.
Loudon still leads District 5-AA with an 8-2 district record and has no more district games left. The only team that can catch the Redskins is Sequoyah, who is 7-2 in the district. The Chiefs have just one game left, which is against Sweetwater.
The two teams split in the regular season so Sequoyah could tie Loudon in the district standings with a win over Sweetwater and the tournament seeding would go to tiebreakers.
Sweetwater is 2-3 in the district while Meigs and Polk County are both 2-5. McMinn Central is 1-5, but due to COVID postponements has four district games left as they will play Sweetwater and Meigs twice each.
The Tigers (6-13 ) will host Tennessee Christian Preparatory School on Tuesday. Because the Meigs girls won’t play tonight, the boys’ game will start at 6 p.m.
Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers (12-4, 8-0) will host McMinn Central on Friday with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.and the boys following at 7:30.
The Lady Tigers sit atop the district and the only team that can catch them is McMinn Central (7-1, 16-5).
The Lady Tigers won the first matchup on the road, meaning a win Friday over the Chargerettes would give Meigs the regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the district tournament.
Tigers 64, Redskins 53
Meigs stayed close in the first quarter and a three-pointer by Meadows tied the game at 8-8 before Loudon hit its own ‘3’ and led 11-8 going to the second period.
Meigs continued to hang around, trailing for most of the quarter but not letting Loudon get too far ahead. Then a bucket by Armour knotted the score at 20-20.
Shortly after, Loudon went up 25-20 and a free throw by Meigs’ Levi Caldwell made it 25-21 and that was the halftime score.
Later in the third quarter, the Tigers trailed 33-30, but then went on an 11-0 run to take a 41-33 lead.
Meadows sparked the run with a ‘3’ and then Seth Caldwell hit his own three-pointer to make it 36-33, Meigs. Meadows converted a three-point play and then hit another bucket to make it 41-33 Tigers with 1:30 to play in the period. The Tigers never trailed again.
Meadows hit another bucket a few minutes later and the game went to the fourth quarter with Meigs up 43-39.
The teams traded buckets early in the fourth, with Meadows hitting three straight field goals.
Meigs was up 49-45 and then took control with an 8-0 run. Armour and Owens each hit big three-pointers a couple of minutes apart, with Owens’ shot coming with 3:36 to play.
A bucket by Meadows put the Tigers ahead 59-45 with a little over three minutes to play.
Loudon hit a couple of ‘3’s down the stretch, but Meigs hit enough free throws in the final minutes to come up with the upset victory.
Meadows led the Tigers with 27 points and Boshears finished with 11. Seven Tigers scored in the game.
Lady Tigers 66, Lady Redskins 20
While the boys’ game was full of intrigue until the final two minutes, the girls’ game was pretty much over after eight minutes.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 17-0 lead. Ansley Wade led off the scoring for Meigs by converting a three-point play and that was followed by a free throw by Anna Crowder, a trey and a free throw by Jacelyn Stone, a bucket by Talley Lawson, a free throw by Ella Crowder and then buckets by Stone, Lawson and Anna Crowder.
Loudon didn’t score its first points until 1:08 left in the first quarter and Meigs went to the second period ahead 17-3.
The Lady Tigers continued to roll in the second quarter with Jaci Powell, Lawson and Wade scoring early in the period.
Meigs led 26-10 with about four minutes left in the period and then the Lady Tigers essentially ended the game with 10-0 run.
Stone started the run with a pair of free throws and then a three-pointer. Wade hit a shot and then Stone made two technical free throws as Loudon was getting frustrated dealing with Meigs’ press.
The final points of the half came on a three-point play by Ella Crowder and the Lady Tigers led 38-10 at the half.
Meigs continued to dominate the game. Loudon had done a reasonably good job against Meigs’ full-court press until near the end of the third when the Lady Redskins turned the ball over several times, leading to Meigs buckets.
The Lady Tigers led 64-15 at the end of the third and Meigs’ younger players played the entire fourth quarter on the way to a 46-point win.
Stone led the Lady Tigers with 20 points. Powell finished with 12 points and Wade scored 10.
Loudon didn’t score more than seven points in any quarter and only scored 10 points in each half.
