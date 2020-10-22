COOKEVILLE — McMinn County is one step away from the state soccer tournament.
The Lady Cherokees defeated Cookeville 3-1 in the Region 3-AAA championship game. McMinn trailed 1-0 at the half, but exploded for three goals in the second half.
“The first half, we were OK. We didn’t play bad, but we didn’t play great either,” McMinn Coach Jordan Jacob said. “We came out in the second half with a lot more energy and went after it.”
The game was physical at times with the referee telling two girls, one McMinn and one Cookeville, to “cut it out” and the McMinn bench received a yellow card after a foul was called on McMinn. Cookeville defenders were not afraid to dive in on tackles.
“This time of year the stakes are high and it gets that way sometimes, and I don’t see anything wrong with that,” Jacob said.
The Lady Cherokees (13-3-1) will host Franklin County, which lost 2-1 to Stewarts Creek in the Region 4-AAA championship game Thursday.
The game started out as a midfield battle with both defenses controlling the match, but as the half wore on McMinn began going on the offensive and had several hard shots. All the shots were saved by Cookeville’s keeper, however.
The Lady Cavaliers struck on a counterattack, scoring on a breakaway to go ahead 1-0 and that was the halftime score.
McMinn scored the equalizer early in the second half when Allison Hansford scored on a low cross by Kylee Hockman.
The Lady Cherokees took a 2-1 lead with 14 minutes to play. McMinn took a shot that blasted off the post and Kayleigh Ridley scored off a scramble in front of the net.
The game then began getting physical again as it did toward the end of the first half. McMinn put the game away with just over eight minutes to play on a long shot by Addison Smith that just got over the keeper’s finger tips and under the crossbar.
Cookeville didn’t take many dangerous shots in the second half and McMinn’s defender earned praise from Jacob after the game.
Unofficially, McMinn took six shots on goal with McMinn goalie Bella Hooper making five saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.