DECATUR - Meigs County swept a District 3-2A doubleheader against visiting Tellico Plains on Monday.
The Tigers ripped the Bears 12-2 in five innings in the opening game and then outslugged Tellico 16-7 in the nightcap.
“We are still trying to find a way to finish games, but I thought Payton (Armour) threw well in the first game,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “We got the lead and he just continued to pound the zone. Offensively, all night we really hit the ball well and got hits when we needed them. I’m very proud of the way we hit the ball tonight.
“Except for one bad inning in the second game we played good defense. I thought Levi Caldwell did a good job in the second game and Logan Carroll came in to finish up. It’s nice to get the sweep and now we have to get refocused for Thursday.”
Monday became a doubleheader instead of a Monday and Tuesday series as rain is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Tigers (6-4, 4-2) are scheduled to host CSAS on Thursday, weather permitting.
Game 1
Meigs 12, Tellico 2
The Bears jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Tigers responded with eight runs in the second inning. Several of the big hits in the inning included a triple by Armour and singles by Devon Paxton, Carroll, Connor Mason, Matthew Boshears, Nate Levy and Jackson Shaver. Armour’s triple drove in three runs while Carroll also had an RBI. Meigs also score on a wild pitch and two Tellico errors.
The Tigers added three more runs in the fourth inning. Paxton and Mason each walked and both came home on a single by Boshears. Boshears later came home when Hunter Davis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 11-2.
Meigs put the game away with a single run in the fifth when Carroll tripled and later scored on a bases loaded walk to make it 12-2.
Armour threw all five innings, surrendering two runs on seven hits. He struck out five and walked two.
Offensively, the Tigers finished with nine hits. Carroll had two of those hits, including a triple and an RBI, while Boshears had two hits and two RBIs. Armour had three RBIs.
Game 2
Meigs 16, Tellico 7
Like Tellico did in Game 1, the Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of Game 2 on back-to-back doubles by Carroll and Mason.
Meigs then scored two more runs in the second with Carroll knocking in both runs on a single to make it 4-0.
The Tigers had a bad defensive inning in the third as the Bears scored three runs off of three Meigs errors to close the game to 4-3, but Meigs got one of those runs back in the fourth on a bases loaded walk to make it 5-3.
The Tigers put the game away in the fifth with eight runs on five hits and one Tellico error. Carroll and Luke Pendergrass each drove in two runs while Davis, Boshears and Levy each had one RBI. Pendergrass’ two RBIs came on a line-drive to left field that almost reached the fence.
That made the score 13-3, Meigs. Tellico later closed that deficit to 11-7 in the bottom of the fifth. Tellico was the home team in the second game.
Meigs went up 15-7 in the sixth on an RBI single by Carroll and a sacrifice fly by Mason. Meigs’ final run came in the seventh on an RBI single by Shaver to bring up the final score of 16-7.
The Tigers cranked out 16 hits. Carroll went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a walk. Shaver finished with three hits and an RBI while Levy had two hits and an RBI. Pendergrass also had two hits and two RBIs.
Caldwell picked up the win, giving up seven runs on eight hits in five innings while striking out two and walking one. At least three of those runs were unearned.
Carroll pitched the final two innings without giving up a run or a hit. He struck out three and walked three.
