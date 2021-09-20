CHATTANOOGA — A dominating defensive performance gave the McMinn County offense all the chances it needed to secure that all-important region victory.
The Cherokees held Howard to minus-6 yards of total offense Friday in their 37-0 rout of the Hustlin’ Tigers in Region 4-5A play at Howard High School, ending a three-game losing streak.
Davion Evans returned the opening kickoff to the Howard 49-yard line, and the Tribe cashed in with a four-play touchdown drive that Evans ended with a 14-yard scamper. Conner Bates blocked a punt late in the first quarter, setting up McMinn 12 yards from the end zone. Jayden Miller finished the ensuing five-play drive with a one-yard plunge past the goal line for a 14-0 lead at the end of the opening period.
“I think we came out with good energy to start the game,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “We had two good drives to begin, and we had some stops on defense. But I think after that we lost a little intensity, which is hard to get back offensively. But defensively we played pretty well throughout most of the game, minus the penalties.
“They played pretty good and tackled well. They were playing physical on defense and got after the quarterback real well. So it was some good stuff.”
The Cherokees (2-3, 1-1 Region 4-5A) maintained their 14-0 margin to halftime even as their offense experienced limited success in the second quarter. McMinn stretched its lead to 21-0 with a 10-play, 70-yard drive in the third quarter. Miller ran a 34-yard quarterback keeper on the second play of that possession and later scored from two yards out with 3:33 left in the period.
“At time I think we ran the ball well, and at times I think we did a good job of making the right reads with getting the ball on the perimeter when they stack the box on us and getting it out,” Cagle said. “And at times we blocked well. We just didn’t do it all the time. It wasn’t consistent, so obviously we’ve got to work on our consistency to be better than that.”
McMinn tacked on two more touchdowns off short fields in the fourth quarter, with a safety in between. A long snap fumble by Howard (0-4, 0-1) on a punt attempt put the Cherokees on the Tigers’ 21-yard line, and Cody Thompson ran for a 10-yard touchdown five plays later with 4:32 left in the game.
Howard’s long snap woes continued with a snap sailing high over the punter into the end zone for a safety with 1:35 left. Noah Glenn returned the ensuing safety punt to the Tigers’ 24, and Evans ran in his second score from 14 yards out to produce the final margin.
Friday’s win was all the Cherokees needed to put themselves in prime position to secure a playoff spot in the five-team Region 4-5A. A Howard loss to Ooltewah later in the season would all but guarantee a postseason for McMinn.
“I’ve never been in a situation since I’ve been at McMinn where you know this early in the season that you’re in the playoffs, so right now we’re trying to work for a home playoff game,” Cagle said. “You start with playoffs, and then you work for a home playoff game once you get that locked in, and so hopefully that’s what we’re looking forward to as well.”
McMinn steps out of region for its next game 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at East Hamilton.
