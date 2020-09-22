DECATUR - Meigs County's volleyball team swept Copper Basin on the road Monday in three sets to officially earn the district championship for the second straight year.
Meigs won the match 25-16, 25-14, 25-19. The Lady Tigers have only had a volleyball team for three years and already have two district titles.
Meigs will host Tyler in a varsity doubleheader at 5 and 6 p.m.
