CHATTANOOGA — McMinn County was left chasing all night after conceding two goals to Howard in the first 10 minutes.
The Cherokees twice battled back within a goal of equalizing but fell 3-2 in the District 5-AAA tournament quarterfinals Saturday at Howard High School, ending their season.
After No. 6 seed McMinn (7-8-1) fell behind 2-0, Brady Ervin sent in a penalty kick in the 13th minute. Ervin nearly equalized with a dangerous shot on goal with 12 minutes left before halftime that the Hustlin’ Tigers’ goalkeeper knocked over the crossbar.
No. 3 seed Howard restored its lead to two goals eighth minutes into the second half on a one-touch finish after a free kick. But the Cherokees answered right back a minute later with Eli Amburgey bumping in a corner kick from Will Blevins, getting back within a goal.
McMinn, however, could not find another score. The Tribe ended the game out-shot 13-5 on goal.
“Unfortunately, their three goals all came from mistakes that we made,” said Cherokees head coach Duane Rikard. “I think just inexperience in areas of the field. Losing senior leadership to injuries really hurt, so young guys having to step up and play big roles. We continued to battle and continue to fight to keep this game close. And I’m super-proud of the guys and the effort they put in. But moving forward, we have to make sure that we’re taking care of our mistakes and play good, solid soccer.”
Injuries depleted the Cherokees over the course of the season, which they had started with a 6-1 record before losing seven of their final nine games. Key defender Eli Underdown sustained a torn meniscus. Gabe Serra, also key in the midfield and on defense, tore his ACL. And perhaps most costly of all, leading scoring threat Zaamel Mercer had his season end with a torn ACL sustained against Cleveland in early April.
“Unfortunately, with soccer at McMinn, we don’t recover as well from losing key players as some of the Chattanooga or Knoxville clubs do, just because they have a deeper talent pool,” Rikard said. “But you see the impact that the tones that were injured. Not having Eli Underdown all season, losing Z(aamel Mercer), losing Gabe Serra on the season. Those are really big shoes to try to fill.
“And moving forward into next season, we have to replace five seniors starting tonight that we have to look to replace next year. So we’ve got some great young guys in the wings who will get their opportunity next year to make an impact. Just proud of the attitude that our guys play with and their never-quit and never-die attitude. I’m just really proud to be their coach.”
