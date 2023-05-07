Brady Ervin vs. Howard

McMinn County’s Brady Ervin (6) attempts to keep possession of the ball against a Howard defender, with teammate Preston Armstrong (11) trailing the play, during the District 5-AAA tournament first-round game Saturday at Howard High School. Ervin scored one goal in the Cherokees’ 3-2 season-ending loss.

 Gabriel Garcia | The Daily Post-Athenian

