The McMinn Central Chargerettes dominated District 3-2A all season and fittingly had all five of their starters receive district honors.
Headlining the awards for Central was junior Molly Masingale receiving the girls’ Most Valuable Player honors during the district meeting Wednesday in Lenoir City.
Maddox Mayfield, a junior, and sophomores Karina Bystry, Reagan Baker and McCary Beaty were all named to the All-District Team from the Chargerettes (20-5, 10-0 District 3-2A).
“I think they’re all deserving, of course,” said Central head coach Johnny Morgan, who also received girls’ district Coach of the Year honors. “I think that the year that we’ve had and the quality of athletes and players that they are, I just feel like that all five of them are very deserving. I think they did a good job of selecting those.”
Second-place Meigs County (17-10, 8-2) placed three girls on the All-District team: senior Talley Lawson and juniors Lainey Fitzgerald and Julia Howard.
“They worked hard throughout the year, and hopefully they’ll continue to work hard through tournament time,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins. “So they deserve it.”
On the boys’ side, Meigs landed seniors Payton Armour and Levi Caldwell and junior Ethan Meadows on the All-District team. The Tigers (11-15, 5-5) are the No. 3 seed for the upcoming district tournament, getting the tiebreaker over No. 4 Loudon thanks to sweeping higher-seeded Sweetwater (No. 2) during the regular season.
“Well deserved, well deserved,” said Meigs boys’ head coach Sammy Perkinson. “All three of them are good, and they are our All-District players. I’m proud of them. Other than that, let’s go play in the district tournament. Maybe they’ll keep their good play up.”
Central’s boys, who finished No. 5 in the District 3-2A standings, placed Gabe Masingale, a junior, and McCain Baker, a senior, on the All-District team. Will Cooper, a junior, received honorable mention for the Chargers (9-17, 4-6).
“Gabe Masingale, I felt like he was very deserving,” said Chargers head coach Daniel Curtis. “McCain Baker, very deserving, and we got Will Cooper honorable mention, very deserving. I’m proud of these guys, and I look forward to the postseason. I’m proud of those guys. Gabe plays his tail off every night. He had a chance to be MVP but he missed a couple of games, and then McCain Baker guards his hind end off and Will Cooper does the same thing.”
The rest of the girls’ All-District team was: Macey Neal, Braxton Fritz (Kingston); Jonna Moses (Tellico Plains); and Addison Garner (Loudon).
On the boys’ side, Chris Alford from Sweetwater was named the MVP, and head coach Joe Layne of boys’ regular-season champion Kingston was Coach of the Year.
The rest of the boys’ All-District team was: Aaron Layne, Ethan Clifton (Kingston); Wesley Bean, Ryan Littleton (Sweetwater); Jayden Capshaw (Loudon); and Rylan Woods (Tellico Plains).
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION: All games in the District 3-2A tournament will be played at the higher seed. Admission to all games in the tournament is $5.
The Central and Meigs boys play their respective play-in games Tuesday, with the No. 3 Tigers hosting No. 6 Tellico Plains at 6 p.m. and the No. 5 Chargers traveling to No. 4 Loudon for a 7 p.m. tipoff. Winners of these games move on to the district semifinals and secure spots in Region 2-2A play, while the losers’ seasons are over.
If the Tigers win Tuesday, they will play the district semifinals 6:30 p.m. Friday at No. 2 Sweetwater. If the Chargers win Tuesday, they travel to No. 1 Kingston on Friday for a 7 p.m. start.
The Central and Meigs girls start tournament play in the semifinals Thursday on their respective home courts, already with region spots secured. The Chargerettes host the play-in winner between Tellico and Loudon, while the Lady Tigers welcome the Kingston-Sweetwater winner to Decatur. Game time for both girls’ semifinals is 6 p.m.
