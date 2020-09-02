Lightning shortened McMinn County’s home opener, but the game was already over in a flash of a different kind — namely Allison Hansford.
The star junior striker rang up four of her five goals in the first 15 minutes, and the Lady Cherokees stormed to a 6-0 victory over Cleveland to begin District 5-AAA play Tuesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
Sydnee Duncan booted in the Lady Tribe’s fifth goal in the game’s 18th minute off a cross from Addie Smith, after which McMinn (2-1, 1-0 District 5-AAA) substituted liberally for the remainder of the half.
McMinn’s starting lineup was back on the field to start the second half, and it wasn’t even two minutes later when Hansford broke away and slotted in her fifth and the Lady Cherokees’ sixth goal. The game was called as a thunderstorm brewed with 26:11 left.
While Hansford was in dominant form Tuesday, Coach Jordan Jacob warned that the Lady Tribe can’t make a habit of having her carry the offense. Hansford, who set the school’s single-season record last year with 43 goals, has scored seven of the team’s nine goals through three games this fall.
“She’s just doing what we need her to do, but the team also needs to remember that they need to play their part and either supply her or make sure that we’re helping her out and scoring goals from elsewhere as well,” Jacob said. “We can’t just rely on her.”
At least for Tuesday, however, McMinn got away with it, thanks to Hansford picking a Cleveland defender’s pocket and scoring her first goal in the fifth minute. Hansford’s second score came on a breakaway after a through ball in the 10th minute. She weaved her way through several Cleveland defenders in the box for her third in the 14th minute, then blasted a line drive from the top of the 18-yard box in the 15th minute for her fourth.
McMinn out-shot Cleveland 27-6 overall and 17-4 on goal. The Lady Raiders (0-2-1, 0-1) didn’t take a shot until the 20th minute, that on a direct free kick that backup goalkeeper Emma Scott saved.
“We finished our opportunities, and we were able to capitalize and score on those, and I think that’s important for us going forward,” Jacob said. “When we get those early opportunities, if we can get a goal and get ahead, it’s always easier to play from ahead than from behind.”
The Lady Cherokees could’ve made the score even more lopsided, with a few more shot attempts veering just inches off frame and the Cleveland keeper making a couple of diving saves.
McMinn plays another district match 5 p.m. Thursday at Bradley Central, looking to go 2-0 in 5-AAA play and vie for another top seed for the district tournament.
“We talked about it, first district game, it’s important that we win those games because we want that home-field advantage,” said Jacob, whose team is the two-time defending district champion. “And over the past couple of years that home-field advantage has helped us not having to travel and getting to play at our place is really important for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.