ENGLEWOOD – Austin Summey trusted his gameplan on the mound, and he saw no reason for him or for McMinn Central to be intimidated by its state-ranked visitor.
Keeping Sweetwater off balance with off-speed pitches early in the counts, Summey limited the Wildcats to five hits in his complete game, and the Chargers posted a stunning 7-2 win in District 3-2A play Monday at McMinn Central High School over an opponent ranked No. 3 in Class 2A in this week's Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association poll.
“Everybody keeps expecting fastball first pitch, so I pitched backwards from normal to the top four or five,” Summey said. “And it's just coming in and not being scared of teams who have got an undefeated record. There's no reason to be scared. Come in and play your game.”
Central (3-7, 1-4 District 3-2A) picked up its first district win of the season, handing Sweetwater (9-1, 4-1) its first defeat in the process. It was also the Chargers' first win over the Wildcats in baseball since 2017.
"I've told them, we've gone toe-to-toe with Loudon, who was No. 4,” said Central coach Chris Shepherd. “And we got these guys who were No. 3, who with Coach (Travis) Watson at the helm, one of the greatest coaches around here, probably in the state, and we do that. And it tells the guys if we come out and play our game every single day, and not come out like we did against Loudon the second game where we didn't show up. That can't happen, so we've got to come out with a sense of urgency and not complacent and we'll be all right.”
And Summey, who finished with three strikeouts, gave the Chargers all the time they needed to figure out what they would do offensively.
"Austin Summey, good Lord. Unbelievable on the mound,” Shepherd said. “He's mixing his sliders and hitting his spots. His fastball was popping, and it was great by him. He did an unbelievable job tonight.”
As it turns out, all Central had to do offensively was wait for a little help from the Wildcats' defense, which committed three of its six errors in the fifth inning. That fueled a four-run bottom of the fifth for the Chargers that broke a 2-2 tie.
AJ Hall reached second base to start that half inning on a shortstop throwing error to first, then moved to third on an errant pickoff attempt. McCain Baker drew a walk and stole second, and Hall scored the go-ahead run on Alex Ring's ground out.
A passed ball scored another for Central, Silas Ward and Summey hit singles back to back, and another error on Luke Morris' grounder brought another two runs home for the Chargers.
"I've been telling them, put the ball in play and good things will happen,” Shepherd said. “Especially with our speed with some of our guys that get down the line.
"If we can continue to put the bat on the ball, make them make plays and make them make mistakes, we'll be fine.”
Central led 6-2 after the fifth inning and tacked on another in the sixth after Hall walked, took two bases on a steal and a passed ball, then scored when the Sweetwater first baseman dropped a throw from the second baseman on Baker's ground ball.
Ward hit 2-2, including a two-RBI single in the first inning that had put the Chargers ahead 2-1. Sweetwater got a run across in the top of the second to even it at 2-2, where it remained until the Chargers seized control in the fifth.
Weather permitting, Central will attempt to go for the sweep in the second game of the series 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sweetwater High School.
