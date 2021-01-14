The Meigs County Tigers broke a five-game losing streak with a convincing 56-31 victory at Tennessee Christian Preparatory School on Tuesday.
The Tigers dominated from the opening tip, outscoring TCPS 16-1 in the first quarter and holding a 30-12 halftime lead.
Meigs Coach Sammy Perkinson was pleased with his team's performance and hopes the Tigers can keep playing this way.
"I thought we got after them pretty good," Perkinson said. "We had better energy about us. We didn't shoot the ball well, we missed about nine easy layups. But we were able to force some turnovers and get some easy buckets that way. We played a little more man-to-man defense and pressed more. Bottom line is we got the win and I thought we played pretty well."
The Meigs girls' junior varsity team also played TCPS and won 119-1.
The Tigers (4-9) will play at Sweetwater on Friday along with the Lady Tigers (5-4).
Tigers 56, TCPS 31
Matthew Boshears helped the Tigers get on track early with three first-quarter buckets and Cole Owens hit a three-pointer. Seth Caldwell, Levi Caldwell and Payton Armour also scored for Meigs in the first quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same with Boshears leading the scoring along with Owens, Seth Caldwell and Ethan Meadows. Meigs outscored TCPS 19-11 in the period and went to the intermission holding a 30-12 advantage.
The teams played even in the third quarter with both teams scoring 12 points. Boshears again led Meigs in scoring for the period with five points and Meadows added three points. Owens and Cameron Huckabey each scored a bucket.
Meigs, holding a 42-24 lead going to the fourth period cruised to the win. Boshears again led with three buckets and Owens added a pair of baskets. Meadows and Alex Schaumburg also scored.
Eight Tigers scored in the game with Boshears leading the way with 25 points. Owens added 11 points. At least 14 Tigers got to play.
