Facing another test against a quality District 5-4A opponent, McMinn County played much more like the softball team expecting to compete among the district’s upper echelon.
The Lady Cherokees plated five runs in the third inning and held on for a 5-4 win over Cleveland on Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
McMinn is now on a three-game winning streak since that 12-0 run-rule loss to Rhea County a week ago. With its win over the Lady Raiders, the Lady Tribe (5-1, 3-1 District 5-4A) held on to second place in the district standings.
“I told our girls after the Rhea County game that’s not how we play,” said Lady Cherokees head coach Mark Rogers. “We made too many mistakes, we weren’t aggressive in the box, and we were looking for a walk. That’s not what we do. Tonight we were aggressive in the box. We made the plays we’re supposed to make.”
The visiting Lady Raiders (3-1, 1-1) had come into Tuesday with a signature win over that same Rhea team, as well as having beaten Meigs County.
“I think this shows we’re going to be competitive at the top of the district as we expected to, and I think it’s wide open,” Rogers said. “If we come out and play like we did tonight, I think it can be ours if we want it.”
Cleveland scored the first run in the top of the third, but the Lady Cherokees answered in the bottom starting with a Macy Bobich lead-off single. Lexi Cooley and Cami Wade drew one-out walks to load the bases, and Ama Grimmett was hit by a pitch to bring across McMinn’s first run. Emilee Patterson followed with a single to right field for the two go-ahead runs, and Madison Herd’s RBI groundout and Abbie Wiseman’s single to left for another RBI put the Lady Tribe up 5-1.
“We just got up, we were aggressive in the box, their pitcher was struggling finding the strike zone,” Rogers said. “We would get ahead in the counts and she would have to feed us something, and we were aggressive. We weren’t looking for the walk. I told them I don’t want a walk. Let’s drive the ball and let’s make something happen, and that’s exactly what we did.”
The Lady Cherokees committed only one error for the game. Cleveland earned its three runs in the top of the fifth inning, a walk and a single setting up Ashley Allen for a three-run homer to draw the Lady Raiders within 5-4.
But McMinn sent Cleveland out in order in the sixth and seventh innings. McKenzie Wall (W) finished her complete game with six strikeouts against one walk and seven hits.
“We didn’t give up those extra base runners, and it really helped us, because if they have more base runners on when they hit that home run, it could be dangerous, it could be really bad for us,” Rogers said. “But we made the plays we’re supposed to make, we kept the errors down, we put the ball in play. And when we put the ball in play, good things happen.”
The Lady Cherokees are back in action 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Bradley Central to continue district play.
