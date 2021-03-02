DECATUR – And then there were two.
Meigs County blasted a physical Polk County team 47-23 in one Region 3-AA semifinal while McMinn Central whipped Brainerd in the other.
That sets up another rivalry game with the Chargerettes in the Region 3-AA finals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
That was the matchup that most fans likely thought would happen in the finals, but Polk County came out ready to upset those plans. The Wildkittens exited the first quarter tied with Meigs, but the Lady Tigers’ defense shut Polk down the rest of the way, limiting the Wildkittens to only 13 points for the rest of the game.
“Polk came out ready to play, they were really jacked up in that first quarter,” Meigs Coach Jason Powell said. “I told the girls we are going to have to defend and they went out and did that. You can’t always shoot the ball well, but you can always defend and I thought we did a good job on defense tonight. I’m just happy we get to advance and play again.”
By winning on Monday night both Meigs and Central have qualified for the substate. The winner of Wednesday’s finals will host a substate game while the loser will travel to middle Tennessee. It’s the fifth straight year the Lady Tigers have qualified for the substate.
The Meigs-Central winner will host the loser of York-Macon with the Meigs-Central loser traveling to the York-Macon winner.
Lady Tigers 47, Wildkittens 23
The underdog Wildkittens didn’t play like kittens early, matching the Lady Tigers basket for basket in the first quarter and playing a physical game the rest of the way.
Polk led 5-4 early, but was called for a foul for an illegal pick that knocked down Meigs’ player. That got the Meigs crowd riled up and then Jaci Powell hit a three-pointer to put Meigs up 7-5.
Polk went up 8-7 after hitting a ‘3’ of its own, but a bucket by Anna Crowder off an assist by Jacelyn Stone and then a free throw by Powell made it 10-8 Meigs.
Polk hit a basket with less than a minute left in the period and the score was knotted 10-10 going to the second quarter.
The Lady Tigers began surging ahead in the second quarter with Anna Crowder hitting a bucket, Stone converting a three-point play and Ansley Wade draining a ‘3’. A bucket by Ella Crowder put Meigs up 20-13 with 4:23 left in the second quarter.
Meigs allowed only one basket for the rest of the first half and led 24-15 at the intermission.
The Lady Tigers took a 31-18 lead after a field goal by Stone and then a ‘3’ by Powell. Polk was called for a hard foul and the Wildkittens’ coach was called for a technical foul when he questioned the call.
Powell hit one free throw and then Wade’s basket put Meigs ahead 34-18. Wade then hit a three-pointer and then Powell’s bucket gave Meigs a 40-21 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Later in the fourth Stone made a bucket and then a layup off a pass by Anna Crowder to make it 42-23 and the Lady Tigers cruised to a 47-23 victory.
Meigs had four players in double figures with Powell’s 12 points leading the way. Wade finished with 11 points while Stone and Anna Crowder chipped in 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.