McMinn County's Rayleigh Hawkins hits off the tee during the District 5-AA tournament Monday at Dayton Golf & Country Club. Hawkins shot a 97, finishing fifth place individually and advancing to Tuesday's Region 3-AA tournament.
DAYTON – With one of her steadier performances on the golf course, Rayleigh Hawkins’ golf postseason is continuing for at least one more match.
The McMinn County junior finished the District 5-AA tournament Monday at Dayton Golf & Country Club with a 97, placing fifth individually and advancing to next week’s Region 3-AA tourney.
Hawkins’ score was a 14-stroke improvement from last year’s district tournament, when she shot a 111. Hawkins was one of only five girls to shoot below 100 in the district field.
“Last year I went from not even placing to fifth place this year, so that was pretty cool,” Hawkins said. “Overall, it was a good day. I kept slicing, but it was pretty good.”
For Hawkins, her performance hitting off the tee was a major part of her success.
“My drives were really, probably a saver for myself today,” Hawkins said. “So definitely my drives and my 7-iron.”
Hawkins will play in the region tournament Tuesday at The Bear Trace at Harrison Bay.
Meanwhile, the McMinn boys’ team saw its golf season come to an end with a fifth-place finish and a team score of 395.
Walker Combs led McMinn’s boys with a 91. James Pierce shot 97, Tucker Robertson 101, Ethan Jones 106 and Trevor Currier 131. None of McMinn’s individual scores on the boys’ side fell within the top five individual region qualifiers outside of the top three teams.
Bradley Central swept the team district championships, its girls winning outright and its boys winning a playoff after one hole against Cleveland.
Bradley’s girls scored 173 as a team, followed by Walker Valley with 192, Cleveland 194 and Rhea County 213. McMinn’s girls did not register a team score, as Aryanna Powers and Brook Henry withdrew, and Sequoyah only had one girl competing. Bradley’s Addie Geren was girls’ medalist with an 84.
On the boys’ side Bradley and Cleveland both scored 327. Third-place Walker Valley registered a 329, fourth-place Rhea 337 and last-place Sequoyah 422. Cleveland’s Tripp Hall was boys’ medalist. Four of Rhea’s golfers and Sequoyah’s Bryson Raper advanced to region as individuals.
