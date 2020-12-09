OOLTEWAH — The Lady Cherokees apparently found their identity in the fourth quarter. And when they did, the results were spectacular.
The McMinn County girls started the final period on an 18-0 run, turning a dogfight Tuesday at East Hamilton High School into a stunning 57-38 margin of victory over the Lady Hurricanes.
The Lady Tribe (2-5, 2-1 District 5-AAA) had trailed as many as nine points in the first half, was down 22-16 at halftime and ended the third period in a 33-33 deadlock. It was about the middle of the third quarter that coach Tim McPhail said the team started “playing Lady Cherokee basketball.”
“No. 1, it’s playing team ball,” McPhail said. “We were finding the open girl. And we were outworking East Hamilton in the fourth quarter. Our defense, we were getting hands on balls, we were getting deflections, we were coming up with jump balls.
“That is Lady Cherokee basketball. It’s a lot like our football team; we’ve got to be tougher than our opponent. And that’s been inconsistent with us this year. And it’s something I’m preaching, and when we do that we can be pretty good.”
Peytyn Oliver led with a game-high 31 points, the 5-foot-3 sophomore point guard scoring 12 of McMinn’s 16 first-half points and adding 13 more in a third quarter that saw the Lady Cherokees nudge back into the lead.
“They put a variety of people on her,” McPhail said. “And when they (East Hamilton) had McKenna Hayes on her, who is obviously a lot bigger than Peytyn, we were still able to do some things to get her open and knock down shots. And once she gets on a roll, she’s hard to stop. The first half, she was rather sporadic with her shot making, but in that second half she got rolling.”
On the other hand, Tuesday night was one the McMinn boys would rather forget. East Hamilton rattled off a 25-1 second-quarter run and dealt the Cherokees an 84-54 humbling.
“We just got beat by a better team, but we didn’t do things we’re supposed to do,” said Cherokees coach Ed Clendenen. “I didn’t think we did a good job rebounding, again. We went for the ball and didn’t put a butt on people, and they jumped over us. I thought we did a pretty good job of charges that turned into blocks, but that hurt us, the missed layups hurt us, and before you know it we’re blown out and it’s over.
“And we’ve just got to be better. I’ve got to do a better job coaching, they’ve got to do a better job playing. We’ve got to do better, because this is not what it’s about.”
McMinn (2-3, 0-2) took its second straight loss to start District 5-AAA play and third straight overall. The Tribe missed 12 straight shots in a stretch that lasted nearly the entire second quarter and the early minutes of the third.
“It hurts when you can’t make a shot,” Clendenen said. “Now, we panicked, but we missed layup, after layup, after layup, wide-open shot, wide-open shot, wide-open shot.”
McMinn’s basketball teams return home Friday to continue District 5-AAA play against Walker Valley. The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys at roughly 7:30.
By then, East Hamilton was ahead 15-9 and had its largest lead of 20-11 shortly after. But Oliver kept the Lady Tribe in contention, finishing the first half with four straight free throws and her second of five 3-pointers for the game.
“We sleptwalked again during the first half,” McPhail said. “Good defense, but offensively doing nothing but going through the motions. They weren’t playing with any energy, just like last night (in a loss at Meigs County). It got us beat last night, and I challenged them at halftime. And Coach (Shaunte) Long and Coach (Lynn) Monroe did as well. ‘We as coaches can’t find that for you. We can’t find that want-to, the grit, the playing hard, the having fun. You all have to find it.’”
Oliver promptly started the third quarter with her third triple of the game, her first of 13 points that period slicing the McMinn deficit to 22-19. East Hamilton bumped its advantage to 27-20 before a 10-2 run, capped by an Oliver floater, gave the Lady Cherokees their first lead, at 30-29, since early in the first quarter.
The Lady Hurricanes retook a 33-30 lead before Oliver’s three-point play tied the game at 33-33 with four seconds left in the quarter.
For as much as Oliver shouldered the scoring burden in the first three quarters, it was several other Lady Cherokees who ended up sparking their big run. Jada Mack started the explosion with five straight points, including a putback and a finish from an Oliver pass.
Addie Smith swiped a steal for a layup the other way, and Aubrey Pickel and Brooklyn Stinnett knocked down back-to-back threes. When Oliver knocked down her first bucket of the fourth quarter, a 3-pointer, McMinn was up 49-33, and Mack then notched another putback to cap the 18-0 run.
It made for a quarter McPhail called “no doubt, by far” the best the Lady Tribe has played this year.
“East Hamilton is a pretty decent team, and to come out and do what we did, especially in the fourth quarter, that gives me a little more confidence going forward than what I did last night (at Meigs),” McPhail said.
McMinn was down 20-14 after one, and a steal and assist from Davion Evans and a Parker Bebb finish to start the second quarter was the Cherokees’ last basket for nearly a quarter and a half.
Two free throws closed McMinn to within 20-18, when Jordan Harris drained three straight 3-pointers to begin the Hurricanes’ game-turning run. In addition to missing 10 straight shots the rest of the quarter, McMinn also committed four turnovers in falling behind 45-19 at halftime.
The Cherokees never recovered, falling behind by as many as 33 points and trailing 62-34 after three quarters.
Beavers led McMinn with 15 points, with Hayden Frank the other double-digit scorer with 10. East Hamilton had four players in double-figures, led by Darwin Randolph with 24 and Harris with 21.
