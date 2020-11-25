The scorebook doesn’t indicate it, but according to head coach Jason Powell, the Lady Tigers took a while to get things going on Tuesday.
The Meigs County girls had all the time they needed after jumping ahead 22-5 at the end of one quarter on the way to an 81-18 blistering of Red Bank on Tuesday at Red Bank High School in Chattanooga.
“We started off just a little sluggish, and we were maybe a bit tuned out,” Powell said. “We went on a streak where we missed several layups, made steals and couldn’t convert. And once we woke up, it got ugly real quick. And then we kept playing, as the old cliché goes, there was blood in the water.”
The boys’ game was a much more competitive affair, a back-and-forth contest that ended with the Tigers sustaining a 72-62 loss.
Meigs had taken a 52-51 lead into the fourth quarter but was outscored 21-10 in the final period. Free throws were to blame, as the Tigers made just four on their 11 attempts from the stripe — 2-9 in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Red Bank made seven of its 11 fourth-quarter foul shots, helping the Lions pull away.
“Free throw shooting needs to get a little better, and sometimes we get a little too quick at the wrong times and that costs us,” said Tigers coach Sammy Perkinson. “But we’ll grow out of that and get better at that, know when to push and when not to push.”
Both Meigs teams will participate in the post-Thanksgiving tournament at Heritage High School in Blount County on Friday and Saturday.
The Tigers will play 10:30 a.m. on Friday against Livingston Academy and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday against Heritage.
The Lady Tigers will take the floor at noon on Friday against Maryville and at noon on Saturday against Bearden.
But this year’s Red Bank team is depleted compared to last year’s squad, due to both graduations and transfers.
Two key starters last year for the Lady Lions are now playing for Brainerd. And on top of that, Red Bank’s girls have a new coach after Bailey McGinnis stepped aside at the end of last year to focus on her family.
And the Lady Tigers (2-0) took full advantage of the Lady Lions’ situation, extending their lead to 51-10 at halftime. A 20-2 third quarter left Meigs ahead 71-12.
Anna Crowder led the Lady Tigers with 24 points, with Jaci Powell adding 11 points and Jacelyn Stone 10. All 10 Meigs girls who played scored, and seven of them scored at least six points.
Even though the Tigers ended up fading in the fourth quarter, Perkinson could appreciate the effort his short-handed squad gave.
All five of Meigs’ starters ended up playing nearly the entire game, with one fouling out late.
And the Tigers only had eight players available, although Meigs is still waiting for some football players to join back with the basketball team.
“We fought pretty hard,” Perkinson said. “They (Red Bank) were pretty athletic, and I thought we did a really good job considering how athletic they were.”
Red Bank controlled the boards particularly in the second half, which Perkinson said was a key in the loss.
But for a team that either reached or surpassed the 50-point barrier in only four games last year, Perkinson was encouraged.
“We put up 62 points, which if you know anything about a year ago, we put up 53 points in two games a year ago and everything else was less than that, so we’re putting more points on the board,” Perkinson said. “So that’s a good thing.”
Seth Caldwell led Meigs with 19 points, and Matthew Boshears added 17, Peyton Armour 13, Ethan Meadows nine and Levi Caldwell four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.