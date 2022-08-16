DECATUR – Meigs County has been used to bringing the more experienced roster against traditional rival Sweetwater the last few years, but this year the roles are reversed.
A Tigers team that is breaking in plenty of new starters after the graduation of an accomplished 15-member senior class from last year will host a visiting Wildcats squad with 15 largely experienced seniors in the season opener 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jewell Field.
“Sweetwater is kind of the opposite of us. We’re a really young team, they’re a really old team,” said Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “We’ll play four or five seniors, and they’ll play (15) seniors. So, (Sweetwater head coach) Mike (Martin) feels really good about his team, and this is supposed to be the best Sweetwater team they’ve had in a few years. And our guys are just looking forward to the challenge. We’ve heard a lot of stuff about it, and we’re just ready to play.”
Sweetwater’s last win over the Tigers came in 2014. Meigs has won the last seven in the rivalry, with the most recent result last year’s 38-8 domination of the Wildcats.
With the experience differential on the Wildcats’ side this time around, they may see an opportunity to end the Tigers’ winning streak in the series, but Meigs expects to have something to say about that.
“We’ve had a big senior class the last couple of years, and they’re the ones with it this year,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s always a great game to open up with, a rivalry game that has no bearing on the playoffs. But it’s good to see where you stand and we’ll have to play well this Friday and hope our crowd gives us an edge, too, when Sweetwater comes to town.”
Sweetwater returns its entire offensive line from last year’s TSSAA playoff team, as well as seniors Malik Arnett at tailback and quarterback Landen Boyd, as well as sophomore running back Brayden Westfield.
“Those three guys are kind of where their offense starts,” Fitzgerald said. “But then Mike’s got all of his linemen coming back, so we can talk about skill players on our side, skill players on their side, but I think the game still comes down to who can win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. And we feel good about where we are, they feel good about where they are, so it’ll just be who has the best game on Friday.”
When the Tigers are on offense, making sure everyone is blocked will be key against a Wildcat defense Fitzgerald described as aggressive.
“They’re a really good, aggressive attacking front,” Fitzgerald said. “Their linebackers play downhill. We’ve just got to make sure to get a hat on a hat, don’t let anybody run free and try to stay out of negative plays and don’t turn the football over.”
