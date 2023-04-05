DECATUR — Sporting a new state ranking and beginning the week with an opportunity to take control of the District 3-2A race, Meigs County instead founding itself tumbling back into the pack.
The Tigers fell 10-3 Monday at Sweetwater, then surrendered five runs to the Wildcats in the top of the first inning and had their comeback fall short in a 5-4 loss Tuesday at Meigs County High School.
Meigs (11-4, 3-3 District 3-2A), who entered the week No. 8 in Class 2A in the latest Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association poll, tumbled to third place in the district standings after getting swept by the Wildcats. Sweetwater (10-2, 4-0), meanwhile, solidified its grip on first place in the district.
On Monday, four runs each from Sweetwater in the fourth and fifth innings left Meigs with too large a deficit to come back from.
The Tigers got the game’s first run across in the top of the third inning, with Brody Goins hitting a lead off double, Payton Armour singling past second base and Luke Pendergrass’ base hit giving Meigs the 1-0 lead.
That did not last the inning, as Blaine Watson led off the bottom half for the Wildcats with a triple in the left center gap and later scored a tying run on Ryan Littleton’s single up the middle.
Sweetwater went ahead for good after back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the fourth from Jake Presley and Landen Boyd, the latter complicated by an outfield error to score the go-ahead run. Tucker Lorenz then blasted a line drive over the right field fence for a three-run homer that left the Tigers in a 5-1 hole.
“Unfortunately, our bats never woke up today and Sweetwater’s did,” said Meigs head coach Tyler Roberts. “Sweetwater had a lot of timely hits in big situations and managed to score some runs there in the fourth and fifth, and we could never respond to that. I thought Nate Hull did a good job throwing strikes early in the game. We didn’t get any timely hits and we just didn’t get enough done offensively.”
The Wildcats continued their onslaught with four more runs in the bottom of the fifth, which they started with a Kai Correll single and a Cody Myers RBI double that ended the start for Hull (L) on the mound. A passed ball later scored another run, and Watson’s two-RBI double two more.
Meigs got one run back in the top of the sixth on a Drew Goforth bases-loaded walk, but another lead-off triple from Jayden Richesin led to another run for Sweetwater in the bottom of the sixth.
Devon Paxton sent the Tigers’ last run across by getting hit by a pitch with bases loaded, but Meigs could not score any more after, with a strikeout ending the game.
Watson (W) scattered four hits and recorded four strikeouts against Meigs batters while walking two.
WILDCATS 5, TIGERS 4 — Tuesday: Meigs committed four of its five errors for the game, and three of those directly scored all five of the Wildcats’ runs.
The Tigers answered with a three-run first inning on four hits, beginning with a Payton Armour single, Jacob Simms walk and Luke Pendergrass getting hit by a pitch to load bases with no outs. Hunter Davis, Nate Levy and Devon Paxton each singled in a run to get Meigs within 5-3.
After that wild first inning, pitching and defense settled in for both teams. Armour (L) finished with nine strikeouts against seven hits and two walks for the Tigers, preventing the Wildcats from adding to their lead.
But Meigs also cooled off at the plate and got only got four more hits the rest of the game. Two of those came in the bottom of the fourth, when Drew Goforth hit a one-out double and Simms then singled with two outs to bring across one more run for the Tigers.
Meigs put a runner on in the fifth and sixth, then two in the seventh on a hit batter and a Levy single, but a pop out and groundout ended the Tigers’ final chance at a rally.
The Tigers are back in action 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS) in non-district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.