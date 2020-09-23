It’s time for the orange and blue clash.
McMinn Central (1-3) will host Meigs County (5-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. All Meigs County tickets will be sold at Meigs High School. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Central players’ families get first priority and leftover tickets will be sold on Thursday at CHS.
Meigs will have limited tickets available, which will first be sold to player and cheerleader parents. All leftover tickets will be released to the public on Thursday.
The Tigers have won five games in a row against the Chargers, with Central last winning in 2014.
Central Coach Derrick Davis said that streak won’t affect this year’s game. What does affect the game is how good Meigs is playing right now.
“We have got to play awfully well,” Davis said. “We are very aware of what Meigs has got going right now. They are extremely well coached, their kids are playing hard and they have had a lot of success the last five or six years. It’s a challenge. Their program is where we would like to get our program some day.”
Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald echoed Davis’ thoughts that Meigs’ winning streak has no bearing on Friday’s game. His main concern is stopping Central’s wing-T offense.
“McMinn Central is well coached and they are led on offense by Jace Derrick,” Fitzgerald said. “We have to win the line of scrimmage and limit turnovers.”
Davis noted the Tigers have a lot of offensive weapons, specifically naming running back Will Meadows and quarterback Logan Carroll along with Malachi Hayden on the offensive line.
“Their offensive line is very aggressive,” Davis said. “They go to the whistle. The Meadows kid is a hard runner and he gets downhill very fast. The quarterback they’ve got, I don’t see a lot of drop off from the guys they lost. In some ways I think they are better than last year.”
The Tigers are currently ranked as the No. 2 team in Class 2A and have outscored opponents 178-28. Davis acknowledged the Chargers are the underdog.
“It’s 1-3 versus the undefeated state runner up. Yes, you can say we are the underdog and we will continue to be the underdog until we beat those guys at some point,” Davis said. “They are ranked No. 2 for a reason. We are definitely the underdogs. Hopefully we can keep it close until the fourth quarter and see what happens.”
Fitzgerald, however, believes the Chargers can be a dangerous team.
“They are well-coached,” Fitzgerald said. “They line up right and they play hard. Derrick is a tough runner that we will have to contain. They can also throw it a bit with Darius Carden at receiver. We can’t have turnovers and we have to control the line of scrimmage.”
Davis echoed some of those same keys, but his main goal, aside from scoring points, is to keep the Tigers’ offense off the field.
“It isn’t a secret about what we are going to do,” Davis said. “We have to convert third downs to keep the chains moving. We have to be able to move the ball and keep their offense off the field. They are probably the best offense we have faced all year.”
Meigs and Central have had a very streaky rivalry through the years. There have been only a few times since the ‘60s that the teams took turns defeating each other. Most of the time one team would run off four or five wins before that streak is snapped.
“All of that doesn’t matter,” Fitzgerald said. “We have to be ready to play Friday night. It’s a rivalry game and anything can happen. Coach Davis does a good job over there and we have to be ready to play.”
Davis has known Fitzgerald for about 20 years back to when Fitzgerald was coaching at Rhea County. He also knows what it’s like to be rivals with the Tigers as Meigs and Polk County were rivals when Davis coached there.
“Coach Fitz has got them rolling pretty good,” Davis said. “I realize they (Meigs fans) don’t like us very much, but until we beat these guys there isn’t a whole lot we can do about it. There is going to come a point where we are going to have to win a game or two because the streak is five games. We’d like to break that at some point.”
But in order to do that, the Chargers can’t give up big plays or turn the ball over. Central has to keep control of possession time and “hope (the Tigers) make a few mistakes.”
“We really respect who they are and what they’ve done, but we’ve got to get up and play four quarters the best we can,” Davis said. “We can be competitive and see what happens at the end.”
