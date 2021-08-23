Several area cross-country teams got their seasons started in the McMinn Home Meet on Saturday at Eureka Trail Park.
McMinn County’s boys finished first as a team with 27 points, edging out Walker Valley’s 28. Soddy-Daisy was third in the team standings and Fairview Christian Academy fourth.
The McMinn girls were second as a team in their race behind first-place Walker Valley. Soddy-Daisy was third and Fairview fourth.
In the boys’ race, Tyler Bowers led McMinn with a third-place finish with a time of 18:33.14. Right behind Bowers were teammates Shamus Crayne in fourth (18:41.24), Easton Schumacher fifth (18:58.94) and Josiah Townsend sixth (19:04.04).
McMinn Central’s Jake Sheffey finished eighth (19:22.97), and Micah Underdown was the fifth runner from McMinn in the top 10, finishing in 10th place at 19:32.93.
The girls’ race had Christ’s Legacy Academy runners Sarah Olsen and Maggie Dugan place third and fourth, respectively. Olsen’s time was 22:37.05 and Dugan’s 22:40.08.
Kate Sherwood led McMinn’s girls in seventh place in 23:41.49, followed by teammates Tate Crayne in eighth (23:58.20), Xiu Xiu Robinson ninth (24:20.94) and Lauren Green 11th (24:34.19).
Central freshman Kaitlyn Rogers finished 15th in 25:25.58.
Other boys’ results from McMinn were: Luke Ramey 19th (21:14.79), Braden Mayfield 21st (21:35.33), Gideon Upton 24th (22:31.79), Jared Smack 25th (22:32.35), Russell Carter 30th (24:07.25), Kael Walden (24:33.85), Bryson Newman 38th (25:45.28) and Landon Hayes 43rd (30:19.33).
More boys’ results from Central were: Jacob Fasig 33rd (24:40.60) and Bradley Brackett 34th (24:55.23).
Boys’ results from Fairview were: Cole Jackson 27th (23:06.56), Vincent Henry 28th (23:21.06), John-Robert Barton 36th (25:12.42), Pablo Espita 39th (28:10.78), Sam Schanhals 41st (28:29.54) and Tanner Herrell 42nd (29:45.23).
Other girls’ results from McMinn were: Ashley Ratliff 23rd (26:01.47), Kayden Durham 24th (26:05.99), Reagan Goforth 26th (27:45.92), Octavia King 35th (31:10.56), Ani Adamyan 37th (31:54.16), Kinsley Hayes 38th (31:59.66) and Jessica Baylog 39th (32:09.71).
Central’s second girl, Hayleigh Knox, was 36th in 31:18.71.
CLA had two more girls, Marissa Tinsman in 17th (25:31.90) and Abigail Olsen 22nd (25:58.48).
Girls’ results from Fairview were: Sidny McElhaney 25th (26:23.14), Cora Wilson 31st (29:59.89), Marion Rookard 32nd (30:36.19), Hannah Torbett 40th (33:27.07) and Grace Wilson 44th (44:20.00).
McMinn’s next meet is Tuesday at Woodland Park in Chattanooga. Central next runs Aug. 30 at Hixson, with McMinn also participating.
