All McMinn County needed was a base hit in the bottom of the seventh inning, and it would claim a statement win in District 5-AAA play. It never came.
What came instead was a four-run top of the eighth from visiting East Hamilton, whom the Lady Cherokees helped along with four of their five errors.
Issues on both sides of the ball that have vexed the Lady Tribe all season sent it tumbling to a 6-2 defeat Monday at McMinn County High School, after the game had gone to extra innings tied 2-2.
“We've struggled with it all year,” said McMinn coach Mark Rogers. “It's like if we get somebody on second, all of a sudden our batting average just drops by 200 or 300 points. We just haven't done a good job all year with runners in scoring position.”
Reagan Wade led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, and Cami Wade reached base on an error, putting runners on first and second with no outs for McMinn (8-8, 1-5 District 5-AAA). The Lady Cherokees' next two batters struck out, but Sierra Tate got hit by a pitch to load the bags. But a third strikeout after left all runners on base.
“A base hit wins the ball game for us, and we just couldn't make the play,” Rogers said.
East Hamilton started the top of the eighth with singles from Danielle Wasserstrom, Syerra Rogers and Grace Hixson, the last for the go-ahead RBI.
That run was earned, but the Lady Hurricanes' next three weren't, thanks to McMinn's flurry of errors. The Lady Tribe had committed just one error through the first seven innings.
“Against mediocre teams you're not going to win ball games like that,” Rogers said. “And against a good team like East Hamilton you're certainly not going to win the game. So we've just got to make plays. We've got to make plays in the field, and we've got to be more consistent in the box.”
McMinn had scratched the first run across in the first inning, with Sammie Greeson scoring on a passed ball. Cami Wade put the Lady Cherokees ahead 2-0 with her solo home run over the left center fence.
But East Hamilton plated a run each in the third and fourth innings, and the Lady Tribe struggled to get much of anything else going against Syerra Rogers (W), who finished the game with 14 strikeouts for the Lady Canes. McMinn went out in order in the third and fourth innings and got a walk in the fifth and a Taylor Hancock single in the sixth.
But Sadie Brazzell (L) had also prevented East Hamilton from taking the lead through seven innings, striking out six. Brazzell had limited the Lady Canes to four hits through the first seven.
It was the Lady Cherokees' second straight game against a team from the upper echelon of District 5-AAA in which they were competitive before one shaky inning set them back. McMinn had held a 3-2 lead at Walker Valley last Tuesday until an error-filled fourth inning led to its demise.
“We're playing with them, but we've just got to get bats going at the right time and we've just stop making mistakes,” Mark Rogers said. “We're just hurting ourselves in the end.”
McMinn is back on the road 5:30 p.m. today at Bradley Central, aiming to snap a skid of five straight district losses.
