Meigs County basketball took part in the Loudon High School Christmas Classic tournament Wednesday and Thursday, facing off with two teams each day.
The Lady Tigers took on and defeated the Karns Lady Beavers 47-42 Thursday in Loudon.
Julia Howard got the game started with a mid-range jumper assisted by Talley Lawson. Mattie Moore drove hard and finished with a layup, giving the Lady Tigers a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Beavers drained a three and the Lady Tigers came down and hit a three of their own. The Lady Tigers then forced a Lady Beavers timeout with 4:30 left to play in the first, winning 11-4.
The Lady Tigers took a 15-8 lead into the second quarter. Lainey Fitzgerald feasted on the boards, corralling five rebounds in the first quarter.
The Lady Beavers went on a 13-4 run in the second quarter, giving them the lead. Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers scored only four points in the quarter and went into the half down 21-19.
The second half started with back and forth scoring from both sides.
The Lady Tigers scored 13 points in the quarter and so did the Lady Beavers. Howard kept the Lady Tigers in the game, scoring nine points in the quarter. The Lady Beavers would go into the fourth leading 34-32
“I saw focus from the jump. She (Howard) was ready to play and I tell her every day she has to come tuned in. There’s no days off and she did exactly that,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins “She got the ball into the basket and hit some open players. I’m proud of all the girls today.”
The fourth quarter defense was the difference in the game. The Lady Tigers went into full court pressure and were able to stifle the Lady Beavers’ offense.
They outscored Karns 15-8 in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Lady Tigers to close the game out for the win. With 40 seconds left in the game, Jenkins called a timeout after it looked like they were going to turn the ball over.
“When I called the timeout I told the girls don’t panic and don’t do anything crazy with the basketball. I believe at that point we were up two and I told them to be ready from here on out, we’re shooting layups and free throws and they did exactly that. They went out there and handled business,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins said she saw “fight” from her team in the game.
“They took care of business and relaxed when we got on top,” said Jenkins.
Meigs County was unable to overcome a record-breaking performance from beyond the arch as the Tigers fell just short 57-54 in the Loudon High School Christmas Classic tournament Thursday.
Shajai Jackson erupted for eight three-pointers, reportedly a school record, on his way to scoring 41 of his team’s 57 points.
“The Jackson kid can play. He was the difference in the game. I thought we played well and played hard,” said Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson.
The Tigers pushed the pace in the game, creating space for their offense to get good looks. The Tigers started the game on an 18-8 run with 1:45 left in the first quarter.
Levi Caldwell attacked the basket and even hit a corner three. Payton Armour scored in the mid-range and from deep as he finished with seven first quarter points. The Tigers led 21-8 to end the first.
Lakeview started the second quarter on an 11-3 run before Armour got fouled and hit one of two, giving the Tigers the lead 25-19 with 5:12 left in the second.
The Tigers stopped the bleeding with a Caldwell three and an Ethan Meadows midrange jumper. The Lions kept the pressure on as they cut the Tigers’ lead to 30-26 with 1:10 left in the second.
Meadows countered with a three, giving the Tigers a 33-28 lead to end the half. Lakeview outscored the Tigers 20-15.
Meadows started the third with a triple, but the Lions kept their offensive flow from the second quarter as they forced Perkinson to call a timeout with five minutes left in the third. The lead was cut to two at 36-34, but after the timeout the Tigers went on a 6-3 run to close the third quarter up 42-37.
Lakeview started the fourth on an 8-3 run to tie the game, forcing another Meigs timeout with six minutes left. Both teams traded three pointers from there, tying it back up at 48-48 with five minutes left to play. The Lions then took the lead 52-48 on a three-pointer and a free throw, leading Perkinson to call another timeout with 2:57 left to play in the game.
Meigs scored out of the timeout, but the Lions came down and Jackson hit a step back three-pointer with the defense right in his face, giving Lakeview a 55-50 lead. Both teams traded baskets from there, but the Lions made just enough plays to edge out the Tigers.
“I thought we ran out of gas in the second half, got a little tired, maybe I should have given some kids extra minutes,” Perkinson said “We were in the situation to win the game, we had opportunities, that’s all you could ask for.”
The Meigs County girls struggled offensively Wednesday, falling to Farragut 55-36.
The Lady Tigers just couldn’t get anything going offensively and couldn’t get enough stops defensively. They went into halftime down 33-24.
“First half we hung in there and had spurts where we looked really good. We cut the lead down to five at the last minute going into the half, but started to turn the ball over twice in a row which allowed them to score four points that put us back down by nine,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins. “We had a hard time putting the ball in the basket.”
Farragut took control in the second half as they held the Lady Tigers to 12 points total in the second half.
“They knocked down open and contested shots. They controlled the tempo. Overall, Farragut is a great ball team and I can’t fight my girls’ effort” Jenkins said.
Talley Lawson scored 16 in the game.
The Farragut Admirals were too much for Meigs to handle Wednesday, as higher classification school won 69-32.
The Tigers scored six points in the first quarter and gave up 16 as they found themselves down double digits going into the second quarter. The Tigers couldn’t find much offense in the second quarter as they scored eight points in the period.
Farragut scored 26 in the quarter as they took a 42-14 lead into halftime.
“We weren’t very good today. Defenses weren’t sound. They were more physical than us,” said Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson. “They moved the ball on the offensive end and we just stood around. I don’t know, we just weren’t ready to play.”
Meigs came out in the second half with more juice and energy and Perkinson was pleased with what he saw in the second half.
“We just wanted to get better in the second half. We went out with a little more effort and got better as a basketball team,” Perkinson said. “It was one of those games you knew you weren’t going to come back, so our main objective was just do some positive things in the second half and I think we did that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.