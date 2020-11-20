SUNBRIGHT — Meigs County started off the 2020 basketball season with a bang.
The Tigers hit their free throws late in the game and were up 67-66 with 6.4 seconds to play. Sunbright tried a last second shot, but it was off the mark, giving Meigs the one-point win.
“I’m proud of the boys, and not just because of the win,” Perkinson said. “From the time we lost our last game last year these guys have been in the gym. Coach (Michael) Malone has been working with them and they go through each drill every time like it’s the first time through it.
“We need to work on our free throws and we need to work on our decision making, but it was a good win on the road.”
Meigs (1-0) is scheduled to host Bradley on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Meigs 67, Sunbright 66: Sunbright jumped out to a 14-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Meigs began closing that gap in the second period.
Buckets by Payton Armour and Matthew Boshears along with a three-pointer and a three-point play by Seth Caldwell put the Tigers ahead 17-16 with 5:35 left in the half.
From that point it was a back and forth game and Meigs went to intermission trailing 28-25.
The Tigers got into foul trouble early in the third as Seth Caldwell and Boshears picked up their fourth fouls. But the Tigers were unfazed as they hit seven treys in the third quarter, including three by Meadows, two by Armour and one each by Seth Caldwell and Levi Caldwell.
Meigs took a 56-54 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sunbright chipped away at that lead and took a 61-60 lead with 1:51 to play. However, a three-pointer by Seth Caldwell and a free throw by Meadows made it 64-61. Then three straight turnovers, two of them by Sunbright, forced Sunbright to foul and Meadows hit two free throws to make it 66-61 with 36 seconds to play.
Sunbright then hit a three-pointer with 26 seconds to play. Sunbright was then called for a technical foul and Seth Caldwell made one of his free throws. Meigs got the ball back due to the technical, but turned the ball over and then it was Meigs’ turn to be called for the technical foul with 6.4 seconds to play.
Sunbright hit both free throws to make it 67-66 and got the ball back.
“They got the ball to their best player, but it was a tough shot because he was falling away while he was shooting,” Perkinson said.
The shot was off the mark, giving Meigs the victory.
Seth Caldwell led the Tigers with 18 points and Meadows finished with 16. Armour chipped in 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.